PNPYO quarrel

People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) executive members are at odds over the level of support both PNP presidential candidates, Mark Golding and Lisa Hanna, command inside the the YO ahead of the November 7 internal election, creating doubt about a claim that Golding has the backing of 14 of the organisation's 21 delegates.

In a video released yesterday, PNPYO General Secretary Dexroy Martin said he and 13 other delegates from the party's youth arm are backing St Andrew Southern Member of Parliament (MP) Golding to replace Dr Peter Phillips as party leader.

Martin said that the country needs an Opposition party that is vocal, vibrant and visionary, and one that is grounded in a sense of duty to uplift citizens.

He said the country needs a PNP that listens and has people at the centre of its decision-making, and noted that Golding is the right fit for the top job.

“On November 7, join me and 13 of the 21 PNPYO delegates as we 'Go with Golding',” he said in the video.

But PNPYO Kingston Parish Chair Kedron Allen is disputing the figure which, he said, is “erroneous”.

Yesterday, Allen told the Jamaica Observer that there were “discrepancies with the voting” in terms of who to support as some members were alleged to have cast votes although they were absent from the meeting held to determine who to back.

He said, as a result, the decision was made to postpone releasing the information until the issue had been sorted through “proper voting”.

According to Allen, media reports stating that Golding had the support of the majority of the delegates came as a “surprise” to some members.

He told the Observer that, at best, Golding has 10 of the 21 delegates in his corner.

This, the Observer has learnt, does not include PNPYO President Krystal Tomlinson, who is said to be in support of Hanna, the St Ann South Eastern MP.

“The count is unrealistic. I know for a fact that there are delegates who are supporting Comrade Hanna who have said, because of the positions they hold, they can't publicly say that they are supporting her, but they have given their commitment,” said Allen.

“There are 21 delegates currently from the YO who are able to vote, and to say that 14 of them are supporting Comrade Golding is erroneous and not factual,” he added.

Allen, who is a part of the Kingston Eastern youth arm of the party, further stated that at least two of the 14 reportedly supporting Golding are not PNPYO delegates.

Added to that, he said the wider membership of the organisation is in support of Hanna, and this was evident through canvassing.

“There are a number of YO members who are delegates elsewhere within the structure of the party who are supporting Comrade Hanna, as well as the wider make up of the PNPYO — our base and members within the communities throughout the six regions,” he argued.

“When you visit these regions, the support that she gets is far more than Comrade Golding. The YO members come out to see Comrade Hanna. They express that they want her to be the party leader; they are happy to see her. We don't get the same feeling with Comrade Golding's visits. I'm told that he travels with a certain amount of persons who are used to fill the audience. You don't see the young people behind him as how you see them behind Comrade Hanna,” said Allen.