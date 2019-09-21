PHOTO: Police get 80 new bikes

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson (left) looks on as Minister of National Security Horace Chang admires one of the 80 motorcycles handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, yesterday. (Photo: Michael Gordon)

