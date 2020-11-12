Record wet October

LAST month, Jamaica saw the third highest amount of rainfall in the country's recorded history for October, with some locations registering rainfall every day.

In fact, the 1,200 millimetres of rainfall recorded last month is only 200 millimetres shy of the highest amount of rainfall ever recorded in October, which was documented in 2005.

October 2016 holds the second-place spot, meteorologist Romayne Robinson has confirmed.

“The only difference is if you're counting the number of days rain fell; there were more days that rain fell in October 2020 than in October 2005. Some stations in Portland had 31 out of 31 days of rainfall in October this year; some had 28,” the Meteorological Service of Jamaica representative told the Jamaica Observer in an interview yesterday.

He also disclosed that St Thomas was the parish most battered by showers in the month of October.

Heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Zeta, which lashed the island last month-end, wreaked havoc in the eastern parish, cutting off communities, triggering landslides, and rendering damaged thoroughfares impassable.

“What happened over the past two weeks was that most of the rain that we had happened across southern parishes, and particularly south-eastern parishes. The heaviest amount recorded was in St Thomas, then Portland, and St Andrew,” Robinson told the Observer, adding that other parishes also received “significant” amounts of rainfall.

He said, after examining the total amount of rainfall for October, St Thomas recorded 800 millimetres at some stations, with places like Morant Bay recording over 600 millimetres, while White Horses and Yallahs topped 700 millimetres.

“So, a lot of rain actually fell in October, and then when we added what was collected in November, for the first week, we're looking at above 300 millimetres for the east. Some parts of Portland had almost 400 millimetres; some had over 400 millimetres in just the first nine days of November. So there are significant amounts of rainfall occurring across the island over the past couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, he said that the region is still in the La Niña phenomenon, which is now at its peak and is not expected to weaken until mid-2021.

La Niña is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean. In this pattern, strong winds blow warm water at the ocean's surface from South America to Indonesia. As the warm water moves west, cold water from the deep rises to the surface near the coast of South America. It is said to occur every three to five years or so, but on occasion can occur over successive years.

“So that means that the Caribbean, on the whole, is very conducive to producing showers and thunderstorms, even if it's just afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The basin, on the whole, is very ripe for unstable weather to occur,” he said, cautioning that even after the hurricane season ends on November 30, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely to persist.