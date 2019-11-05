Unionised academic staff of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), angered by what they say is the total “disregard” shown by the institution and the Government in the ongoing dispute over retroactive sums owed to them, have turned down the latest proposal put to them over the weekend and are continuing their strike to show their “disgust”.

In addition, the lecturers say they are contemplating legal action among other steps.

“The proposal the management team of the university presented was similar to the proposal that was rejected last Friday. It meant that there was no change to the proposal and on that basis the membership took the decision to reject the offer and will continue with their industrial action,” president of the University of Technology Academic Staff Union (UTASU) Lebert Langley told the Jamaica Observer yesterday afternoon following hours of deliberations.

The strike, which began on Friday, October 25, has seen lecturers staying out of the classrooms during negotiations between the management of UTech and the union, after the Government pulled out last Friday, having made what it said was its last offer which UTASU rejected.

Tha offer, following a meeting at the education ministry, was to pay staff $400 million of the funds owed to them for 2018/19, pledging $250 million from the ministry's existing budget while the remaining $150 million would be funded by UTech.

The $400 million is in addition to $1 billion approved for the university in the supplementary estimates earlier in October. That was, however, rejected by UTASU on Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, Langley said the “second proposal” made by UTech was not new and was the same one the Government had put on the table.

“The membership is extremely concerned at the level of care that is being shown by the council of the university. We have felt the disregard coming out of the agreement we would have had as a party to the Government. We are also feeling disgusted by the way the council of the university has treated with this matter,” he said.

“Eighty-six million dollars represents just one year out of four years, and if we are having such a difficulty with retroactive payments for one year, then what will happen with the other three years that are outstanding?” Langley asked.

“The members find it ridiculous in the context of an agreement that would have gone as far back as 2015. What the public doesn't know is that we have given up five years of retroactivity in order to have what we consider to be fair, and a compromise position, and having had that understanding placed on the table before us to hear that nothing can be done?”

He said the membership was further upset by the attitude with which the proposal was being handled.

“Not even a timetable presented, that is another sore point. To be told we will consider how we will pay you in the future, but we don't yet know how to articulate that in a schedule for you, and that non-commitment, and that inability to be definitive, the staff find it very difficult to contend with,” the UTSAU head said.

He said the proposal was also deficient.

“That proposal is, in its presentation, seeking to not address the years 2015 to 2018 but simply trying to address the retroactive years 2018 to 2019. It is very silent on those years and those are the years for which payment is still to come. The proposal accepted had indicated that those three years were to be paid in the financial year 2020/2021,” he explained.

Added Langley: “The staff are upset; they want to go back into the classrooms; they want to assist the students in their preparation; they want to make up for any time lost up to this point; as well as to extend beyond the normal course of duty... but not only are they upset about the same proposal being represented to them but the fact that they are not being allowed to continue their jobs.”

He said the members, though cognisant of the difficulties being experienced by students because of the strike, were unwilling to relent, having given up so much before.

“We have presented compromise positions up to this point. When you walk away from five years you are giving up billions of dollars by taking four years out of a nine-year period, and we are taking the retroactive and we are still being told [to] take half. This $400 million offer is 45 per cent of what we were expected to be paid, and so even an offer of 45 per cent doesn't come close to what could be considered a compromise,” he told the Observer.

Langley said given the resistance, legal action is now a consideration.

“We will have to seek all the avenues that will provide the kind of redress that we seek to close this agreement and bring some closure to what is turning out to be a very sore affair,” he added.

Yesterday, UTech Students' Union President Khalil Hutchinson told the Observer that “students are dissatisfied with the length of the strike action”.

“Because, at the end of the day, we are here for education. It really does not sit well with the students. I am urging the lecturers, the university management and the Government of Jamaica to have the situation resolved as soon as possible. We are really hoping that a resolution will be had. Students are understandably upset; they are coming to classes and no classes are being held,” he noted.

The more than 500 unionised staff members pulled their services after the Government failed to honour a commitment to pay over a portion of retroactive monies owed to them last month under the 2015/17 heads of agreement.