MORE than 200 Jamaicans stuck in Europe, Asia, and Africa because of border closures resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic are set to finally return home on Sunday.

Sheila Sealy Monteith, Jamaica's ambassador to Belgium and permanent representative to the European Union — who also has accreditation to France, Luxembourg, Monaco, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain — confirmed to the Jamaica Observer that plans are far advanced to have a charter flight leave Amsterdam on Saturday and arrive in Kingston early Sunday morning.

According to Sealy Monteith, the aircraft has a capacity of 290, but up to Monday, just over 200 passengers had been confirmed for the flight.

She said the individuals on the flight would be travelling from several countries, including France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, China, Thailand, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates.

Sealy Monteith told the Observer that the majority of people on the flight will be Jamaicans while some non-nationals, who are largely spouses of the Jamaicans, will be accommodated.

The individuals wishing to return to Jamaica will pay the cost of travel, which the ambassador said would be 900 euros (approximately J$142,000).

This confirmed a recent tweet from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith, who urged Jamaicans in Europe wanting to come home to book the flight.

Johnson Smith had noted that there were no indications that commercial flights from Europe, Asia, and Africa would resume any time soon. The first indication of a commercial flight from Europe came yesterday when Virgin Atlantic announced that it would resume flights from the United Kingdom to Montego Bay, St James, in October.

While news of the special charter flight has been met with relief by scores of Jamaicans trapped in Europe, there have been expressions of concern from some individuals about the arrangements.

One Jamaican in an e-mail to Sealy Monteith indicated that, while she was looking forward to the first flight coming into the island from Europe since the borders were closed on March 24, she is worried that it is landing in Kingston where there are more positive COVID-19 cases than in Montego Bay.

The Jamaican, whose name is being withheld, also expressed concern about the 1:30 am arrival time when the 10:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew would be under way, and the difficulties people will likely face in getting home at that hour.

In response, Sealy Monteith said while the concerns were valid, her office was seeking to address issues such as the arrival time with the authorities in Kingston.

“I want to assure you that the proposed timing was not approached lightly. The nationals within our reach, who are stranded and who wish to avail themselves of this unique opportunity to return home after many months, are currently located in Asia and Africa, in addition to various other countries in Europe.

“The proposed timing took into account the arrival of connecting flights from those regions to allow them that opportunity. Some outside of the Schengen zone (26 European states) do not have visas to enter the area to overnight, in order for us to have an earlier flight. There would also be attendant cost implications for accommodation,” said Sealy Monteith.

“We are doing our best to accommodate all the situations and attendant issues, and recognise that any adjustment will mean that some persons will not be able to travel, if indeed the charter is able to go at all, when the numbers are thus reduced,” she noted.

On Monday, officials of the Ministry of National Security said they were unable to provide details on the scheduled flight from Amsterdam, but confirmed that discussions are under way to bring Jamaicans home from several countries.

Last week, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Matthew Samuda told the Senate that more than 22,000 applications to travel to Jamaica have been received through two portals registering requests from Jamaicans wanting to return home and potential visitors since May.

According to Samuda, under the controlled re-entry programme, being monitored by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 19,312 Jamaicans and 2,700 visitors have applied to enter Jamaica.

“As at close of business yesterday [last Thursday], 6,898 persons had returned to Jamaica and been landed since the start of the controlled re-entry programme. We have 13,846 persons approved for travel in the Jamcovid system, and 976 persons who have registered but not yet completed the application process,” said Samuda.

He also noted that several foreign nationals had been rejected based on the risk assessment of the health team. The assessment for Jamaicans determines their quarantine arrangements as opposed to whether they can travel.