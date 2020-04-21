THE Government has bowed to public pressure, announcing yesterday that arrangements are being made to repatriate the 43 Jamaican crew members aboard Marella Discovery 2 who did not make it into the country despite being in Jamaican waters just over two weeks ago.

Speaking during a virtual press conference held at Jamaica House in St Andrew last evening, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said the Government is in touch with the owner of the cruise line about arrangements to bring the crew members home, along with an additional 30 Jamaicans who have been identified as non-essential crew aboard other cruise ships abroad.

“So we have decided as a Government that we will engage with the owners of the line to bring those persons home. This does, however, require the cruise line to undertake their obligations under the maritime labour conventions which guide not only Jamaica but they guide The Bahamas to which the Marella Discovery 2 is registered, and as signatory countries we expect international law to be adhered to,” the foreign minister disclosed.

Johnson Smith said meetings have been arranged for today between Jamaica's high commissioner to the United Kingdom and the chair of the Jamaica Tourist Board on the matter.

She said while the foreign affairs ministry and the cruise industry do not generally relate, the ministry has been working closely with the Ministry of Tourism and its agencies to find the best solutions possible to bring the workers home.

The Jamaica Observer first reported on April 6 the plight of the crew members, who said a request for them to disembark the ship when it arrived for refuelling in Jamaican waters on April 2 went unanswered by the Government. They are now in Southampton, England.

“So, again, the arrangements that will be made for those workers will be in accordance with the protocols to which the prime minister made reference earlier. There will be a broader discussion as the prime minister has said of the protocols as a whole but we will keep you informed. We, regretfully, have been in direct touch with the workers. We have been speaking with the organisation and you must understand that with thousands of workers overseas it would be a difficult thing for us to manage as a Government,” the minister said.

Johnson Smith's announcement followed a disclosure by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that Cabinet has settled on a road map for the “controlled” re-entry of Jamaicans abroad into the country, even as the Government approved the extension of travel restrictions imposed on incoming passengers.

Holness said that the country's air and sea ports, which were ordered closed on March 24, will remain closed until May 31.

In the same breath, he said that this will be subjected to the controlled re-entry of Jamaicans in accordance with established protocols.

“Previously when we closed the border we allowed limited re-entry via a discretionary application to the minister of national security and then the approval of Cabinet. Now we will have a protocol in place; the protocol has been established, and that protocol will control the re-entry of Jamaicans,” said Holness.

The prime minister said, while he is sympathetic towards the thousands of Jamaicans “stranded” overseas — some of whom are experiencing extreme hardship — Jamaica, like other countries, had to employ strict border control measures in light of the rapid spread of COVID-19 locally.

“It is for good reason, but my sympathy is with them, but more than sympathy, we have put in place a protocol. It would have to be discussed publicly, obviously. We'll bring it to Parliament and as soon as we can we will start to have controlled re-entry,” said Holness.

He noted, however, that the Government has not settled on a date for the re-entry of citizens, stating that it is determined by capacity.

“So I need to get from the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] how soon they can build up their capacity in order to service any mass controlled re-entry of Jamaicans back to their home country. That will take some time. I can't say when and I don't want to give any date to which I will be held, but we are working as much as we can to get it done. Who knows? You could see some re-entry start in the near future, but it all depends on our capacity,” the prime minister said, adding that all Jamaicans returning to the island will be tested and quarantined.

In the meantime, Johnson Smith announced that the Government is also seeking to assist just over 2,000 Jamaicans currently at sea.

“We have 322 Jamaicans across 70 ships on one cruise line. We have 867 crew members on one cruise line across a number of ships which we are seeking to confirm. We have 90 crew members on one line across six ships. We have 586 on another cruise line across nine ships and we have 128 across four ships, again in varying locations at sea at different ports across the globe,” she said.

“So, from a logistical perspective, from a communication perspective and from a sheer capacity perspective this is [a] hugely complex matter to consider, in terms of repatriation. I know that there are references of some countries sending planes for their citizens. Regretfully, Jamaica is not at an economic state and a state of airlift capacity to do this,” the minister said.

She said information is also being collated about non-cruise workers stranded in other countries, noting that in one cohort, close to 350 Jamaicans across 30 countries have already been identified as seeking assistance.