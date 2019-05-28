Running for a cause

Participants in the Kingston leg of the Guardian Keep It Alive 5K Night Run get off the mark last Saturday. The Montego Bay leg of the event is scheduled for this Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 pm. Guardian hopes the runs will raise $35 million for the University Hospital of the West Indies, Kingston Public Hospital, Mandeville Regional Hospital, St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, and Cornwall Regional Hospital. (Photo: Norman Thomas).

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT