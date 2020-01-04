Safer hospitals

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Christopher Tufton yesterday signed contracts, valued at more than $1.7 billion, for improved security services for hospitals and health centres within the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

The contracts, valued at $1,716,349,134.50, are for a period of three years and are being paid to increase security in public hospitals and health centres. Among the contractors are Marksman Limited, Shalk Electronic Security Limited, Atlas Group Incorporated Limited, Modern Investigation and Security Limited, and KingAlarm Securities.

The health facilities to benefit from the initiative are: Spanish Town Hospital, Linstead Hospital, St Catherine Health Department, Kingston and St Andrew Health Department, Princess Margaret Hospital, St Thomas Health Department, Bustamante Hospital for Children, National Chest Hospital, Sir Golding Rehabilitation Centre, and the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals.

This initiative comes months after several incidents which raised questions of safety occurred in public health hospitals across the island.

Earlier this year, a newborn was stolen from his mother at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in Kingston and prior to that, a woman abducted a three-week-old girl from the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, after the child's mother reportedly left the baby in her care to use the restroom.

The baby was found two days later and the accused, 26-year-old Melissa Hariott of Norwood, Montego Bay, St James, arrested. She was charged with child stealing.

At the signing, Dr Tufton said that over the years he has observed a number of situations which have created a particular impression about public health facilities and among them, unfortunately, are that they are not the safest environment to work in. Hence, the need for improved security services.

He added that there was a time when doctors and nurses were held in high esteem by those who sought their help, but he said that has changed drastically.

“Those times have evaporated somewhat, based on all the things we have seen as it relates to the security of personnel and medical persons, and that has been the case for a number of reasons,” said Dr Tufton.

“First of all, the universal principle is that public health is not only clinical but very emotional. In our society, unfortunately, our emotions cause us to be aggressive. If we are not careful, that aggression sometimes can be quite destructive. Aggression can be positive but in this case is destructive, so we have to find a way to restore confidence and provide a secured environment, to be more specific, in our public health institutions,” the health and wellness minister told the contract signing ceremony.

He continued: “A public health institution is intended to provide a safe space for persons who need help, and not just safe in terms of infection control, which is very important, but safe in terms of physical safety. Doctors and nurses are not supposed to be attacked and injured nor should the patients. There is a gap that has to be addressed.

“The other part of the descriptive information is to ensure that people know that, as a Government, we take the absence of, or the threats, to whoever uses these facilities, whether patient or staff, very seriously and, as a Government, we [must] invest in security [for all],” Dr Tufton said.