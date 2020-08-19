Safety ignored COVID protocols largely neglected as 139 nominated
On a day when crowds of political party supporters largely ignored COVID-19 safety protocols, 13 independents were among the 139 candidates nominated yesterday for the September 3 General Election being contested in the difficult environment of a pandemic.
In contrast, safety protocols were observed inside nomination centres.
As expected, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Opposition People's National Party (PNP) nominated the full slate of 63 candidates each.
There were two independents each in St Catherine North Central and Westmoreland Central and one each in St Ann North Western, Trelawny Northern, Trelawny Southern, St James Central, Westmoreland Eastern, Manchester Central, Clarendon North Western, St Catherine North Western, and St Catherine South Western.
Two JLP incumbent candidates — Robert Montague in St Mary Western and Andrew Wheatley from St Catherine South Central — did not personally hand in nominations as they were in self-isolation out of caution because of their recent contact with St Mary Mayor Richard Creary, who reported Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
An overnight killing in Clarendon South Eastern overshadowed proceedings in that constituency, but generally the day's activities were marked by colour and the usual political banter between rivals.
