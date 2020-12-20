Saving ladies of the night

IT is “church” unusual. Worship is more often than not under the stars and in the dead of night.

The congregants are, for the most part, naked, or half-naked.

They watch in silence, transfixed and strangely reverent. Their clients will have to wait. This is a different kind of chasing and, for maybe once, they do not mind being caught.

For the past two years, with their bi-weekly forays on a particular street of the Corporate Area, the women of the non-profit organisation Pursued International Foundation have wooed their way into the lives and spaces of commercial sex workers, aiming to inbue them with a message of hope and infect them with a desire to find another way to meet their day-to-day demands.

They do not condemn, but neither condone, and that has made the difference in the relationship the small team has been able to build with these women whom they hope to see elevated from their present circumstances.

It is not for the faint of heart or the judgemental.

Founder and director Stacy Ann Smith told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview the reason these women now reach out to them, readily sharing their stories and their pain, and oftentimes accepting their help to get out of that life.

“We built a relationship with them first. We are trained by survivors; every new volunteer that comes in has to be screened, interviewed and then trained — and part of that training involves a survivor, so we can know what to say, what not to say, and how we can engage. And I believe it's effective because different ones of the ladies have said to us that we are different,” Smith told the Sunday Observer.

And what is different to them?

“They say that we come to listen, that we treat them differently. One lady said to me that we don't 'batter bruise them with the Bible'. They say 'People come down here and they want to tell wi what the Bible says and wi tell them back.' Our thing is, relationship first. We sit down on the roadside with them, we lean on the wall with them, we talk,” Smith explained.

Out of the willingness of the young volunteers to stay on the kerb and talk comes the sharing, the stories, the reasons for their patrolling the streets at nights hoping to rake in a dollar.

What's the story these women have in common?

“Abuse as a child,” Smith responded without missing a beat.

“There is no straight line into prostitution...I watched a documentary and an ex-trafficker said, 'I thank every father who abused their daughter, because it made it easy for us.' And it hit me, because he said when you take away their authority over their body, when somebody else comes now and they can earn, it is as if they are reclaiming the power over their body, like well, 'at least I am getting money for it now',” she explained.

She said for some of the women they have not reasoned it out this way and cannot express it as eloquently, but it is the final equation.

“Some of them, it's not even a conscious thought, but it's all they have. Many of them are there from their teenaged years, from early 20s to as old as 50. I think I have met persons who [started] younger but they won't tell,” she shared with this newspaper.

For these women — some of whom have been raped, beaten, stabbed, kidnapped, and even killed — the dangers of life on the streets are both internal and external.

“There is turf war between the women [at times]. So, for example, if I am working on the top half of (name of road omitted), you cannot come there. The danger comes from multiple levels — there is the danger coming from women working amongst you and it can come from business competition, so [if] you are making more money than me, that can put you at risk for being attacked by the other women.

“You are not allowed to take somebody else's client, so let's say me and you are on a street, and for whatever reason your client comes and speaks to me that night, I am in danger because you should have known that's my client,” Smith said.

Using the foothold of trust and the window of relationship given by these women who, more often than not, trust no one, Smith said she is yet to meet one who does not want out. For some, it is even a route to get them to where they eventually aspire to be.

“They want a different way to earn; they ask for jobs to do cleaning, to do security work. I have met ladies down there who are trained as nursing assistants. For one lady she wasn't making much money, she said she was making more money [on the street] and, for her, she wanted to make the money there and go into her own thing.

“Some of them are entrepreneurs, not to 'glamourise' this, but they have learned how to wheel and deal and take care of themselves, and so they have ideas. There are women I have met who want to own shops, who want to be teachers but they don't have the start-up,” she said.

Responding to popular beliefs that these women remain in prostitution because they do not want to work, Smith said, “Oh, God, no, they want something else.”

However, she said, society has made it so that these women will find it hard to make a living other ways besides on their backs.

“What does she put on her résumé after she puts her name? What does she put for experience? Who is going to give her a reference? They are excluded socially and they are aware of it,” Smith noted.

Asked who is responsible for failing these women, she said, “Each one has a different person who failed them. For some it's a parent, for some it is maybe a teacher that didn't believe when they made a report. I think it's all of us; those of us who ignore them because it's too dirty or too much or too messy.

“I have had somebody from a church during COVID saying 'Why help them? If anybody can work from home during a pandemic it's them, they can work from home.' So I say it's all of us; we are all failing them,” Smith said soberly.

In the meantime, she said Pursued International Foundation, aside from sharing with the women the truth of the scriptures, also uses the testimonials of other women who have left prostitution to encourage them to follow suit.

“One particular lady, her family built her a shop, and when we found out we stocked it,” Smith told the Sunday Observer. She said just before the organisation found out she had no stock to put in the shop, a volunteer had called her asking if she would accept a care package and she said 'Oh, my goodness, I was just about to go back on the road [to prostitution] when you called.'

“They need options and somebody to walk alongside them. For Christmas each year we bring a survivor, someone who came out of the life successfully, as an encouragement to them that it's possible. I think there is nothing like seeing that somebody else did it, that it can actually happen,” Smith added.

“Each Christmas we get gifts for the ladies, little girlie toiletries. Last year we gave out bracelets with encouraging words, we had the lady [survivor] share her story and it was so beautiful. Picture [the roadway] filled with naked and half-naked women, men with their faces real rough, and all of them turned, facing the car we had plugged our guitar into and watching us worship,” she reminisced.

For this Christmas, Smith said Pursued International Foundation was 'adopting' 10 families of the women they currently work with.

“We want to provide them with supplies to make their Christmas dinner and also give their children gifts. We are seeking donors in this respect,” she said.

Beyond dinners and gifts, however, she appeals to Jamaicans: “Would you hire this woman? Would you give them a chance?”

Well aware that “they come with issues” Smith is willing to make the trade-off. “It starts with a simple step. I am a trained therapist, I am a trained councillor. We are trying to work through a programme to assist them. We will take care of that part [issues] so they are healthy enough to be in your establishment, but they need jobs,” she stated.