Seaga comes home tomorrow

THE body of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga will be flown to Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston tomorrow, the Jamaica Information Service advised yesterday.

The flight is expected to land by 6:00 pm.

Seaga, who served as prime minister from 1980 until 1989, died in a Miami, Florida hospital on Wednesday, on his 89th birthday.

He will be buried at National Heroes' Park in Kingston. No date has been set as yet for his funeral.