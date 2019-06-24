PHOTO: Seaga rests

The flag-draped coffin bearing the body of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga is escorted by Jamaica Defence Force soldiers followed by members of his family, political party, visiting heads of government, other dignitaries, and Jamaicans from all walks of life on the way from the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Kingston to National Heroes' Park where he was laid to rest yesterday. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

