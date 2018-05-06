Sex offender gets teaching job

THERE is concern among education stakeholders in western Jamaica following the emergence of news that a Jamaican child molester convicted in the United States was teaching at a high school in that region for close to eight months before his true identity was revealed.

The English teacher, who was sent to jail for 45 days for sexual assault of a male student at a school in Bridgeport, Connecticut, USA, spent time at the State's pleasure after he was convicted in September 2016 for assaulting the child in March of that year.

But the now 45-year-old man, who went by the name Robert Seaga-Johnson, returned to Jamaica after serving time, and worked at a hotel in western Jamaica, before landing a part-time teaching job at the western Jamaica school, substituting for a teacher who was on vacation leave for four months, and had that time extended in January when another teacher at the school also went on leave. He was on the school's register as Sylvester Johnson.

However, local authorities, including one representative of a children's protection agency, got wind of the man's involvement in the classroom and eventually his employment was terminated a shade over two weeks ago by officials of the school.

One official of the Ministry of Education in western Jamaica confirmed the turn of events.

“We don't know how that could have happened,” the senior official, who asked the newspaper not to mention the name of the school involved, told the Jamaica Observer.

“You will have to check with Minister (Ruel) Reid, but it did happen that the man was employed and his services were terminated a short while ago,” said the official who also asked that his name be left out of this article.

Reid told the Sunday Observer yesterday that he would have to be fully briefed on the matter.

“Let us follow the correct protocol. The ministry cannot hire or fire a teacher, that is the responsibility of the school board. I can't give you a confirmation as to whether or not the ministry was aware [of the matter],” Reid said.

Newspapers in Connecticut published articles of Johnson's arrest in mid-2016 after the substitute (part-time) teacher allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old male student in a classroom at Warren Harding High School, with other reports suggesting that another male student had also lodged a complaint to authorities about another case of sexual assault.

Personnel from Bridgeport Police's Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnson on a warrant at his Park Terrace apartment on Tuesday, March 8, 2016 and charged him with fourth-degree sex assault. He was placed on bond in the sum of US$75,000.

The incident is said to have occurred on March 1. He was fired in April.

Johnson, who is said to be married and a father of three, a report that could not be confirmed by the Sunday Observer, was contracted by a New Jersey-based company Source4Teachers — that supplies substitute teachers to the Bridgeport Board of Education. Johnson was fired by Source4Teachers in May 2016, four months before he was convicted. It emerged in court that he was in the USA on a visa which did not allow him to work as a teacher.

According to newspaper reports at the time, background checks on Johnson were done which showed no evidence of irregular sexual conduct, nor had there been any negative reports against him.

When the matter was called up in September 2016, Seaga-Johnson pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault under a law that prohibits teachers from becoming sexually involved with students who are minors or adults.

Evidence presented showed that he engaged in masturbated with the student several times in the classroom. The court heard that the sexual acts were in exchange for higher grades on assignments, and allowing him to cheat in examinations.

Seaga-Johnson told the court that sex with the boy was consensual, but presiding Superior Court Judge William Holden snapped at Seaga-Johnson, saying to the about-to-be convict: “You were the adult in this situation, you were the authority figure, his teacher … and you had an obligation not to participate in this behaviour.”

Seaga-Johnson was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment and have no further contact with the boy. Prosecutors wanted him to also register as a sex offender, but Holden refused that request.

Police statements admitted in court said that Seaga-Johnson, who also served as faculty advisor on the students' newspaper, masturbated the boy “on four or five occasions” behind Seaga-Johnson's desk in his classroom. The court then heard that Seaga-Johnson, who had earlier commended the student for writing a poem and scribbling a note to ask if he were gay, began to victimise the student when the boy decided to end the sexual acts.

“When I asked for help he would go to other students instead of to me,” the police statement read. Police also stated that when Seaga-Johnson told the youth that he would be getting a failing grade, the student questioned the rationale behind it and was told by Seaga-Johnson “you know why”.

Seaga-Johnson had initially denied his involvement in the sexual acts, the court also heard, but later broke down and admitted to law enforcers: “I did not want this to happen.”

He told Judge Holden: “All I want to do is put this behind me and go back to Jamaica.”

It is still unclear whether or not Seaga-Johnson was deported or voluntarily returned to Jamaica, but shortly after he left the resort he landed the job at the Jamaica school and built a relationship there that saw him getting an extension to his original time.

“From all accounts he got on well with the staff and students at the school, but he has a conviction, which should have ruled him out of contention for a teaching place at the school,” the education ministry official suggested.