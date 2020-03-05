Shaw recovering after surgery
Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw is recovering in a St Andrew hospital following surgery.
The nature of Shaw's illness could not be determined by the Jamaica Observer yesterday, but one of his parliamentary colleagues said that he coming along “nicely”, and in high spirits.
“Surgeons performed a procedure on Audley and he is on the mend. He is jovial as usual and in no time he should be back to full fitness,” Shaw's colleague stated.
