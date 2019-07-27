THERE was a show of force from both camps as Dr Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting were yesterday nominated to contest the September 7 People's National Party (PNP) presidential election.

Beginning early in the morning, buses started rolling in to the Stadium East field where the Bunting-led 'Rise United' had established its base.

Party music greeted the thousands of mainly young Comrades who made their way onto the grounds as the Bunting backers confidently predicted that they were on course to make history by defeating a sitting PNP president in an internal election.

“We just want to get the nomination out of the way, then we move on to the election and let the PNP rise united,” declared one woman who gave her name as Marcia and said she was from St Elizabeth.

“This just shows that this is a movement that can't change or turn back. Bunting time has come,” shouted another female supporter dressed in shorts and the now familiar Rise United shirt with the “We Can Win” logo on the front.

Metres away, in the vicinity of the National Indoor Sports Centre, supporters of Dr Peter Phillips were understandably less in their numbers in the early morning as he was not slated to be nominated before 11:30 am.

But while they were told to meet, starting at 9:00 am, enthusiastic members of the 'One PNP' team were out from as early as 8:00 am.

“One Peter, one PNP,” declared a woman who gave her name as Monica Brown, from Kingston Central.

“Today should be September 7 so that we could get this over with and them over the next side return to help Peter Phillips work on getting the PNP back in Government, and get rid of the Labourite them before them mash up the country with them corruption,” added Brown.

From Stadium East the Rise United team made its way up Mountain View Avenue to the PNP's Old Hope Road Headquarters with a music truck, marching band, and thousands of gyrating Comrades. Those too old or feeble to gyrate rocked constantly while a handful made their way in motor vehicles.

Bunting, flanked by members of his campaign team and high-profile backers, including the PNP's former Chairman Robert Pickersgill, presented his nomination papers to the party's general secretary, Julian Robinson, who authenticated the persons who nominated him before declaring that he was officially in the race.

The man who holds the Manchester Central constituency for the PNP later told journalists that he was very encouraged but would not get complacent, as the work would continue to ensure that come the evening of September 7, he would have a happy birthday to celebrate.

“I think we have had a very successful campaign so far — From our announcement, through whistle stops across Jamaica, through to a really professionally executed and well attended launch event in Mandeville,” said Bunting.

“I am really encouraged by everything that has happened so far. I really want to acknowledge my team, not just the team in the room here with me… but literally the hundreds and thousands of Comrades who have taken it on as their own, and sometimes I feel they are running ahead of us in terms of organising, in terms of their enthusiasm, their passion and their commitment,” added Bunting.

With the nomination done Bunting and his team left the PNP headquarters, making way for the Phillips team, and returned to Stadium East for what was dubbed a breakfast party.

Less than an hour later a sea of orange took over Herb Mckenley Drive (formerly Roosevelt Avenue) as the One PNP team made its way to the PNP headquarters.

Again there was a music truck, marching band and gyrating Comrades in high spirits.

Flanked by the party's four vice-presidents and other parliamentary colleagues, councillors and senators, Phillips submitted his nomination papers and was accepted as duly nominated.

According to Phillips, his team is committed to the preservation of the principles, objectives and philosophies of the PNP, and the creation of a brighter future for Jamaica.

He said his team would embark on, “discussions with the delegates, presenting our positions to the delegates and encouraging them to support the preservation of the party as they have known it”.

Phillips brushed away questions from journalists on claims that persons who are supporting Bunting will not have a bright future in the party if the One PNP team is successful.

“I have never threatened a single soul in the People's National Party. I have always defended the democratic right of anyone who wants to offer themselves to [do so] and anyone to support who they want,” declared Phillips before leading his team back to its base where the celebration seemed more like a victory dance than an acknowledgement that he had been nominated.