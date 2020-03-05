Smooth flow

Petrojam is said to have turned a new leaf since it was overtaken by a corruption scandal between 2018 and 2019 which resulted in the then portfolio minister and a number of senior managers of the State oil refinery walking.

On Wednesday, Energy Minister Fayval Williams assured the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives that the human resource (HR) problems — one of the main points of contention — have been smoothed out with the hiring of a new manager through a competitive and transparent process.

“So you have a proper HR manager on board, and that HR manager has begun to deal with whatever issues were there,” she said, noting that, for example, the finance manager who had been sent on leave was back on the job.

Two dismissal cases involving previous general managers are still before the Industrial Disputes Tribunal.

“We are ensuring that the HR policies are updated and that they are adhered to. We are ensuring that the staff is periodically given training about the HR policies. we are ensuring that if there is a position that needs to be filled that it is done in a transparent manner [and] moves through the process. Our best assessment to date is that there is smoothness at Petrojam,” the minister stated.

She also said management has moved to address oil losses and ensure efficiency. Additionally, she noted that losses are now at 0.1 per cent, which is below the international benchmark of 0.3 per cent.

In a December 2018 report on Petrojam's operations, the Auditor General's Department said the refinery had, over the past five years, recorded estimated oil losses of two million barrels valuing approximately $18 billion, but could not account for 600,684 barrels valuing $5.2 billion.

On Wednesday, Minister Williams noted that the plant is producing 31,000 barrels of oil per day and, that while a decision is made about the future of Petrojam, the refinery is seeking to expand into the export market for heavy fuel oil (HFO) and asphalt.

“While the assessment is ongoing, Petrojam still has to conduct business, it still has to ensure that the refinery is up and running... it still has to continue doing its normal business and look for markets,” she pointed out, noting that with the introduction of Liquefied Natural Gas, Jamaica Public Service company (JPS), for example, does not purchase as much as it used to from Petrojam.

Current general manager of Petrojam Winston Watson, in his capacity as head of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), had signalled in mid-2018 that the refinery would be in trouble by the end of 2019, as the market for HFO continued to contract.

At the time, Petrojam was primarily selling HFO to JPS and to the shipping industry. But with the marine specifications for fuel having changed to reduce sulphur and other emissions, Petrojam is also losing its bunkering market.

Meanwhile, the Government is now the sole shareholder of Petrojam, having completed forced acquisition of the 49 per cent shares which were held by Petróleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA).

Williams stressed that there had been no settlement with PDVSA, which brought a compensation claim against the Government last February in relation to the acquisition of its shares.

“There were claims that were submitted and all documentation is at the Attorney General's chambers for review and for the next steps,” the minister told the Standing Finance Committee considering the 2020/21 budget for ministries, agencies and departments, which is now before the House.

Petrojam's future is to be the subject of parliamentary deliberations, while its parent company, PCJ, is to be wound up by the end of this month.