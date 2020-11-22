It was a case of so far, so good yesterday, as Mickele Allen's long journey back to normal life picked up pace following the start of a surgical procedure in New York, USA.

The Jamaica Observer understands that Mickele, who was badly bitten by dogs as he ventured to a shop in his St Ann community of St D'Acres last Sunday, November 15, came out of another phase, of what is believed will be several phases, at a point which made paediatric cosmetic surgeons (also called plastic or reconstructive surgeons) happy.

“The surgical team is pleased about today's work, which lays the foundation for a possible full recovery by Mickele,” a member of the hospital's staff told the Sunday Observer yesterday.

The official, who asked that the newspaper not reveal an identify, having not been cleared or authorised to speak publicly on such “technical and deep personal matters”, said that Mickele's wounds were “quite severe”, and the healing process would be long, based upon the nature of the injuries.

The Sunday Observer was told that the lad was taken to The Children's Hospital at Montefiore's paediatric plastic surgery unit. The Montefiore Group, of Jewish background, has at least five hospitals in the New York borough of Bronx.

“The staff at Montefiore has a reputation for doing high-quality work and taking care of all their parents in an atmosphere of respect. There is no doubt that the best efforts will be made to see that the young man can be well again and get back to school in the shortest possible time,” the official said.

Mickele's mother, Sherine Grindley, could not be reached for a comment, but speaking to reporters before she departed for New York on Friday, she expressed appreciation for the opportunity to have her son receive medical treatment in the United States.

Mickele was originally taken to the St Ann's Bay General Hospital in his parish of residency, where medical staff there were praised by family and friends of the youngster for the “wonderful” job that they did in the initial stages of his treatment, which some close to the incident even suggested would have been difficult for the boy to survive had the St Ann staff at the Accident and Emergency Unit not dug deep.

He was later transferred to the Bustamante Hospital for Children, but overseas-based charity groups and individuals got involved in the process, raised over US$120,000 for his treatment, and took him to the USA.

Emergency passports and US visas were attained for Mickele and his mother in record time by Jamaican authorities and US Embassy officials.

“I feel excited. I am thankful and I hope the operation works very positively for him,” Grindley told the media before leaving Jamaica on Friday, saying that she was heartened by the fact that her son was “in good spirits” before they left.

“When I saw him, he asked me if I saw his sister and what is she doing and all those stuff, and he said he is going to go back to play with her,” Grindley said.

She said despite the difficult circumstances she is trying to cope with the situation.

“It is very hard, and when I see him I cried, but I have to try to live with it. It is very hard to live with, you know, but I have to try to cope,” she said.

She said he was not in a lot of pain but “when he reached [the airport] he said his head was hurting him. I don't know if it is because of the drive,” she said.