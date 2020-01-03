With enforcement of the new Road Traffic Act being stalled because the regulations are not ready a year of the law was passed, the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) is now expressing concern that implementation of the rules rests on the passage of yet another piece of legislation — the amended Transport Authority Act.

And, it appears that this Bill is some time away from making it through Parliament as well.

“There are certain provisions in the Transport Authority Act, which is part and parcel of the Road Traffic Act, and unless you pass the Transport Authority Act you can't repeal the [old] Road Traffic Act, [which] has to be repealed before the new one can be implemented,” NRSC Vice-Chairman Dr Lucien Jones told the Jamaica Observer.

“I gather it (the Transport Authority) has gone to Cabinet and the CPC (chief parliamentary counsel). I'm not sure where it is now in terms of the return to Parliament. I'm not sure when both of them will be ready, and that's the problem we are facing now,” he said.

The new road traffic law, which replaces the 1938 Act, was passed by the Lower House in February 2018, and then by the Senate in December 2018.

Dr Jones said the provisions under the new Act could help stem the tide of road deaths, which totalled 432 in 395 crashes last year, according to data from the Road Safety Unit in the transport ministry.

“We are now almost in uncharted waters,” Dr Jones lamented. “The only other two years we had this fatality rate, since we started tracking it in 1985, is 1991 when 444 people died, and 1993, when the council was established, 434 people died.”

The NRSC vice-chairman said that it was, in fact, these extraordinarily high numbers that led to the setting up of the council.

“The regulations are a critical part of the entire process. How soon this will happen, I'm not sure. We are not happy in terms of the progress made with the implementation of the Road Traffic Act,” Dr Jones said, adding that the most recent information he has is a hope for the regulations to be completed within the first quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, Opposition spokesman on transport Mikael Phillips argued that the number of road deaths last year should cause more urgency to placed on the regulations being brought to Parliament for approval.

“We only see portions of it (the Act) coming into being after over a year. There can't be certain enforcements, such as increasing the fines, [also] the cameras that they've been putting up aren't being supported by any law right now; that's provided for in the regulations. So they've been boasting about the cameras that will be reading licence plates but you can't use them,” he told the Observer.

A main feature of the new law is hefty fines for offences.

Stressing that the new law cannot succeed without proper enforcement Phillips said: “We have laws in place and we aren't seeing the enforcement to support them. If you look at the motorcycle riders, which are the largest fatalities, that sector of road users needs to be examined by itself. It's too easy for a person to go and purchase a motorcycle.”

Phillips suggested that the same stringency that applies to the ownership and operation of motor vehicles should apply to motorcycles.

He commended the Road Safety Unit and other State entities that made a concerted effort to stem road fatalities in 2019.

“They did put in the effort; it's unfortunate that the numbers came out much higher. More can be done and the general public has to take some interest in safety on the road if we are going to reduce the carnage,” he stated.

In his new year's message, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who chairs the NRSC, said the disorder on the nation's roads is a national concern.

“Billions have been invested in improving our road infrastructure, which will improve connectivity, efficiency, and comfort, but some among us are determined to breach all the rules of the road, disregard other road users, and purvey carnage and chaos on our streets,” he said.

The prime minister said, through investments in traffic management and traffic violation detection technology, more offenders will be caught and ticketed.

“There will be no more amnesty for the foreseeable future,” he warned.

Holness is to chair a planning and evaluation meeting of the council scheduled for January 16.