Tears for Pranjal

Sasha Daniels (left), form teacher of 13-year-old Grade 8 student Pranjal Jasti Kumar, is comforted by Patricia Salmon, senior guidance counsellor at the Ministry of Education's Region Two yesterday morning at Titchfield High School in Port Antonio. The school's guidance counsellor, Sharon Bennett, looks on. Pranjal was the only fatality when a minibus, overcrowded with students from his school and Port Antonio High, plunged into a ravine after failing to negotiate a corner at Black Hill on the northern coastal highway Monday afternoon. (Photo: Everard Owen)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT