TERRIBLE TUESDAY

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 will not easily be forgotten by Jamaicans. The country was shaken by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and put on alert by a subsequent tsunami advisory; sent into panic by a fake report spread on social media of a suspected case of the deadly coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies; alarmed by an attack on an educator at Cornwall College; and shocked at the discovery of the decomposing body of a British man on a 30-foot sail boat off the coast of Port Antonio.

It was a day that kept journalists, health and security officials busy, especially in the aftermath of the coronavirus scare and the tremor that sent many people fleeing from buildings and going into overdrive on Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

