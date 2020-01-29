TERRIBLE TUESDAY
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 will not easily be forgotten by Jamaicans. The country was shaken by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and put on alert by a subsequent tsunami advisory; sent into panic by a fake report spread on social media of a suspected case of the deadly coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies; alarmed by an attack on an educator at Cornwall College; and shocked at the discovery of the decomposing body of a British man on a 30-foot sail boat off the coast of Port Antonio.
It was a day that kept journalists, health and security officials busy, especially in the aftermath of the coronavirus scare and the tremor that sent many people fleeing from buildings and going into overdrive on Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Stories on news pages inside.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy