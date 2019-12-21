PHOTO: Toni-Ann's home!

Miss World arrives in Jamaica for heavy four-day schedule

Miss World Toni-Ann Singh on arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston last evening from London. Singh, who became the fourth Jamaican to win the Miss World title last Saturday, is on a four-day visit to the island accompanied by Julia Morley (right), chair of the Miss World Organisation, and other members of the pageant team. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT