Trump hospitalised with COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said yesterday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the US Government. Trump “remains fatigued”, his doctor said.

Trump was expected to depart the White House by helicopter late yesterday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House said the visit was precautionary and that he would work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,”said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who said the decision to put the president in hospital was taken by his doctors and medical experts “out of an abundance of caution”.

The White House said Trump had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail earlier yesterday.

