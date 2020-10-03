Trump hospitalised with COVID-19
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said yesterday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the US Government. Trump “remains fatigued”, his doctor said.
Trump was expected to depart the White House by helicopter late yesterday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House said the visit was precautionary and that he would work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.
“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,”said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who said the decision to put the president in hospital was taken by his doctors and medical experts “out of an abundance of caution”.
The White House said Trump had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail earlier yesterday.
See related stories:
COVID diagnosis rocks final stage of US election campaign
Trump's age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness
Sympathy, some barbs for Trump
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy