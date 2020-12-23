Turn to IMF

Now would be a good time to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to trim some of Jamaica's US$750-million debt, says veteran trade unionist Danny Roberts.

“I am… proposing that a special window be negotiated under the IMF Catastrophe Containment and Relief [Trust] Fund for COVID-19 debt relief, and that must be based upon your debt-to-GDP ratio,” Roberts, who is senior lecturer and head of the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute at The University of the West Indies Open Campus, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The IMF provides grants for debt relief to poor countries hit by natural or health-related disasters through its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust set up in February 2015 in response to the Ebola outbreak.

Debt relief, Roberts noted, typically kicks in as needed, based on a country's level of per capita income. Those who qualify should be at US$1,175 or below. With a per capita GDP of over US$5,000, Jamaica is unable to access this avenue to debt relief.

Roberts believes the economic strain of COVID-19 is enough reason to revisit the rules of the game. And it would save the Government from having to tap into the National Housing Trust for $57 billion, a decision which has been mired in controversy.

Roberts argued in a news release that Jamaica should take the lead, on behalf of countries of the South, to get the IMF to the negotiating table. Pursuing this option, Roberts said, would provide the funds needed “to effect structural changes to assist the disadvantaged or redress distributional inequity in the economy.”

Debt relief, he stressed, is always a better option than taking on additional borrowing.

In May this year the IMF approved Jamaica's request for US$520 million through its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). This was 100 per cent of the amount the country was allowed. The repayment terms of that loan are unclear, but an Observer source, who last night rubbished Roberts' call for a sit-down with the IMF, stressed that the RFI drawdown had not added significantly to the country's IMF bill.

The source, who opted not to be named, also pointed out that the IMF debt is a minuscule portion of the country's overall debt and, in this global economic climate, now is not the time to be looking for handouts.