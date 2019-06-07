Photo: US$6.5-MILLION INVESTMENT

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (second left) and Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett (second right) cut the ribbon to officially open The R Hotel in New Kingston last night to the delight of the hotel's directors Jamaican architect Evan Williams (right) and Josef Bogdanovich. The US$6.5-million hotel is the brainchild of Williams, who 10 years ago saw the need to provide more hotel rooms to service business travellers coming to the nation's capital. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT