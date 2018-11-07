US poll: Focus on Trump, immigration, health care

Health care and immigration were high on voters' minds as they cast ballots in the midterm elections, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate conducted by The Associated Press.

AP VoteCast also showed a majority of voters considered President Donald Trump a factor in their votes.

Control of the Senate and the House of Representatives was at stake in the first nationwide election of Trump's presidency. Democrats were hoping to take over one or both chambers to put a check on the president. At the same time, Trump encouraged voters to view the election as a referendum on his leadership.

The VoteCast survey debuted Tuesday, replacing the in-person exit poll as a source of detailed information about the American electorate. In all, the survey included interviews with more than 113,000 voters nationwide.

—AP