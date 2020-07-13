West Indies beat England by four wickets yesterday to win the first Test in a series being played behind closed doors and which marked the return of international cricket which was under COVID-19 lockdown.

The victory gives West Indies a 1-0 lead in the historic three-Test series that offers the prestigious Wisden Trophy as the prize.

West Indies legend Michael Holding, who is doing commentary for Sky Sports, suggested that the match might have been the most watched in Test cricket history, as there are no other cricket games being played at this time worldwide.

Although West Indies hold the Wisden Trophy, they have not won a Test series in England for 32 years.