PHOTO: Wanna be like Bolt

One-year-old Kai Barrett seems to be telling Olympic and World Champion Usain Bolt that he wants to be like him when he grows up. Of course, the boy's mother, Jheanelle Green, is absolutely delighted at her son meeting the world's fastest man at the Racers Grand Prix on Saturday, inside National Stadium in St Andrew. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT