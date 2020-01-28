The mother of a man believed to have slain a 53-year-old woman and injured her daughter at their home on Red Hills Road yesterday morning has publicly disowned him, declaring he will rot in prison before she visits him.

“What a bwoy wicked, man!” the woman cried out upon arriving at the scene.

“When mi see [the body] mi tink a him dem kill, enuh, and mi ready fi bury him. Why God neva mek it work so?”

The woman, Carmen Smith, is the mother of a man known as “Stunney” or “AK”, who the police say they are seeking in connection with the incident which left Cecelia Robinson-Lawrence dead and her 24-year-old daughter hospitalised.

Police said Robinson-Lawrence, also called “Apple”, was stabbed multiple times, her hands bound, and her head bashed in. Her half-clothed body lay face down on the carport to the house. A burnt-out mattress was seen under a mango tree in the yard.

The line of police service vehicles at the gate and the yellow police tape pulled scores of onlookers to the house at 75B Red Hills Road sandwiched between Big Taste restaurant and Fellowship Church of Christ.

As Smith and members of the Lawrence family explained it, the act appeared to have stemmed from a long-standing family dispute over rights to the house.

Smith and Robinson-Lawrence's husband had a previous relationship which produced two sons. “Stunney” pre-dated that relationship.

“A mi bredda dem bredda,” Steve Lawrence, a son of the slain woman, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Him did live a Cassava Piece... Di man dem a Cassava Piece and di police did a look fi him, so him neva have nuhweh fi stay. Him come here hours a night say him waan gwaan stay. Mi say to him, 'Yuh cyaan stay yah so, 'cause yuh a gwaan wid a bag a tings and mi nuh waan nuh police a mi yaad.' Him still insist fi stay. Mi modda get up di morning and see him and say, 'Yuh cannot stay here.' Him nuh like how mi modda a talk to him, so him run off. Two years ago dat.”

He alleged further that back then, the police had come to the house to arrest “Stunney”, but he jumped the wall at the back of the house and ran onto the church premises.

“Mi tell him say him cyaan stay here,” Lawrence reiterated.

That, he said, was the last time they saw him.

That is, until yesterday.

“Mi get up dis mawnin and bring mi son go school. When me deh a school mi bredda call mi say him hear say wi modda get stab and di house a burn down. Mi come home quick come see mi sister here so wid har face blood up, the baby in har han' blood up, and she a say 'look weh Stunney do.' Mi see mi modda lie dung inna pure blood,” he said.

Police from St Andrew North Division said they received a call from police emergency about a dispute at the address at 11:48 am. They arrived to see Robinson-Lawrence's body on the carport.

“It's very, very sad when you have to resort to killing somebody in a dispute when there are so many alternatives to resolve issues,” one cop remarked.

The incident left neighbours shocked and in disbelief.

“Apple nuh talk to nobody. She quiet and nuh trouble nuhbody,” said one woman who claimed she has known the family for the past 20 years.

“Steve, mi nuh know weh fi say to yuh mi bredda. Ah don't know wha fi say to yuh, mi fren,” a man said, speaking directly to Lawrence.

Another gave out: “Dem suppen yah mek yuh pree all some wickedness, enuh, mi fren. How di man fi come deal wid ooman so?

“Dem man deh fi dead, man. Di ooman tek care a him and a so him repay har?”

Smith, meanwhile, told police she was not in touch with her son and had no phone number for him. She, however, said she would advise the police in Spalding, Clarendon to be on the lookout for him as she suspects he will seek refuge at her house.

“Look how haard mi work and dis dutty s#*t bwoy come spoil up mi family,” she said aloud after speaking with the cops on the scene. “Dem yah sitten nuh gwaan inna mi breed, enuh. What a disgrace! What a disgrace!”

“A badmind di dutty bwoy badmind! A two house mi have a country. Mi faada dead gi mi one, and mi build one. A two-floor house mi live inna. Him have more dan space fi stay and farm. Why him come a force himself in yah so fah? Mi nuh leff?

“Mi sorry fi him, enuh, 'cause mi nuh know who a go look fi him, enuh,” she continued.

Up to late last evening Lawrence said he was cleaning blood and soot from the walls and floors before his seven-year-old brother and four-year-old son, who were staying with a teacher, came home.

“Mi nuh know weh mi a go stay now 'cause wi cyaan stay yah so. Him might come back. Mi nuh know how wi a go manage,” he said.

He said electronics, including an iPhone, laptop, tablet, and chargers, were missing from the house.