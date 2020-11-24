A day after one of the most heinous crimes committed in the country in a long while, a relative of 81-year-old Iciline McFarlane, and her granddaughters, 10- and six-year-old Christina and Mishane McFarlane, was yesterday still haunted by the pool of blood on the floor where gunmen executed them inside their Tryall Heights house in St Catherine.

“If yuh go inna di [old lady] room yuh see her marrow pon di floor, and di girl dem marrow inna di living room. Dem kill di two baby dem and di old lady,” the relative said in anguish.

Senior cop with the St Catherine North Police Division, Superintendent Steve Brown, who has just under three decades of service in the police force, described the scene as “one of the most gruesome” he had witnessed.

“All of the victims fall under categories of persons we are told to protect: women, children and the elderly. They shot her [Iciline McFarlane] point-blank,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer at the house yesterday.

Still dazed by the heartless murders, the relative told the Observer that he only narrowly escaped death when he left the house at half-time of an English Premier League football match he was watching on television and headed for a bar in the community.

“A di half-time get mi outta di house. Mi leave go dung di road, and as mi reach a di bar and the man hand mi di special, mi hear the shot them fire and mi start run go a mi yard,” the relative said.

He said when he got to the house he saw another relative running in the opposite direction carrying the bloodied body of the younger girl in his arms. The little girl later succumbed to her injuries at hospital.

The relative said he ventured into the grandmother's bedroom where he discovered her body slumped on the floor. He is convinced that she was shot point-blank, execution style.

“Mi think a run she run and dem shot her, but when mi go inna di house mi see seh dem execute di old lady in her room,” he said. “

The triple murder left residents tense and tight-lipped.

Police report that it occurred about 4:30 pm Sunday when gunmen entered the house where they first encountered the grandmother.

The men reportedly asked the elderly woman for the whereabouts of a male relative who had arrived at the house from rural Jamaica the day before.

According to Superintendent Brown, six people were inside the house when the gunmen entered. Three of them — another woman and two men — escaped through a window.

The relative said he later found out that one of the men was due in court yesterday.

The relative believes that the gunmen were targeting the people visiting the house and killed the old lady and little girls because they failed to hit their intended target.

“If di yout did tell mi seh a today dem a go court mi coulda save mi family. Dem woulda come and find a empty house,” he said. “Nobody inna dis yard nuh have no altercation with nobody a road.”

Yesterday, a police source told the Observer that the gunmen's possible intended target has ties to the criminal underworld.

Police assigned to the Major Investigations Division say they are now following several leads to find the perpetrators.