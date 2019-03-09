PHOTO: Women power

Therese Turner-Jones (right), Inter-American Development Bank representative to Jamaica, rings the bell to signal the start of trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in Kingston, yesterday. It was one of the activities to celebrate International Women's Day. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport OIivia Grange (second left); Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska (left), head of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica; Mary Allison McLean (third left) of the UN Women Multi-Country Office in the Caribbean; and Andrea Kelly, general manager, Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited, join in the celebration. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

