A mask can protect you and others

IF people won't sensibly wear face masks in public to minimise the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, it should be mandated.

Since the novel coronavirus was first identified, the official stance of those in authority has been weak, which has served to confuse people.

First, the public was cautioned about touching then putting the hand to the face, coughing and sneezing. This was followed by talks of it not being necessary to wear masks, understandably to save the personal protective equipment for medical personnel and first responders.

Eventually, the public was cautioned about social distancing. Next came the directive for the wearing of masks and face covering by individuals who believe they may be ill and the most vulnerable. It was then expanded to people in specific industries. And, finally, in some places, everyone is now expected to wear masks in public.

Breath droplets can carry viruses

It is known that coughing and sneezing can expel droplets farther than 12 feet which can remain in the air for up to 10 seconds. More recently, it has been reported that talking and breathing can possibly expel the virus from the lungs.

With every breath, we expel moisture droplets, proteins and DNA from our lungs, and possibly viruses. It is important to note that:

• Breath droplets can carry viruses and travel more than one metre, according to a 2007 study;

• Viruses, such as the flu, can be spread just by breathing, which was found in a study released in 2018; and

• There are other studies supporting the likelihood of viral transmission by breath.

Think about this the next time you decide not to wear a mask and are walking past someone without a mask or when you see someone without a mask stocking supermarket shelves, fixing your meal, delivering an item to your house or your desk at work. They are breathing on everything.

Do you know for certain they are not infected? With an incubation period of two or three weeks, do they know if they are infected?

A mask can protect you and others

Most of your possible encounters will likely be 'air-carried', that is bound in moisture droplets from someone's nostrils or mouth. There are many fibres that can prove to be functional barriers.

A study published September 2019 by the JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) compared the surgical/ medical mask to the N95 respirator. The study reported that there is “no significant difference in the effectiveness” of medical masks and N95 respirators when it comes to prevention of influenza or other viral respiratory illnesses.

It is apparent from the study that for protection from droplets-carried viral transmission, a barrier is functional. The sealing of the mask and very high-grade materials appear less significant than generally believed. Masks do make a difference.

Home-made mask materials

A team of medical professionals at Wake Forest Baptist Health in the United States tested more than 400 masks and 13 designs and found that some hardly worked while others, particularly those with at least double-folded quilter's cotton, worked better than some surgical masks. They provided between 75 to 79 per cent filtration, the professionals said.

Available fabric

• Six hundred-count pillowcase material, four layers, are recommended (four layers capture almost three times the number of particles than two layers)

• High-fibre density cotton materials, such as quilting cotton and sheet cotton (four layers)

• Flannel pyjama materials

•Halyard H600 fabric (filters bacteria, viruses untested)

• Air filters with a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) rating of 12 and above or performance rating greater than 1900

•High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA)- rated vacuum cleaner bags.

If you do not have a mask, these options are better than nothing: bandanas, scarves, cut-out T-shirts, cut-out tea cloths.

A few tips:

1. When using filter materials they must be layered between a fabric, preferably cotton, to prevent the inhalation of fibres.

2. Use cotton thread when sewing.

3. Do not put cloth masks on children under the age of two, people who cannot independently remove the mask, and people who have trouble breathing.

4. Sanitise your hands before and after handling your mask. Never touch the face section of your mask, and wash after each use.

Test your materials

Surely, blowing through a mask and being able to put out a match or lighter is a good indicator that a material or mask is not sufficiently resisting the flow of particles, as seen on some videos being shared on social media. But the light test, I believe, has even more efficacy.

Hold your material up to a light source. If you can practically see the fibres it is not made of a good material. Add more layers to your material or source a more densely woven or thicker material. Re-test until not much light passes through.

Remember, you should still be able to breathe.

Wear your mask in public

Studies on the COVID-19 pandemic have found increasing evidence that droplets, at close enough distances, can transfer the virus from person to person. There is existing research showing that water droplets exhaled by your lungs can literally exhale viruses everywhere.

Forget about the inconvenience, a protective face covering is invaluable and beyond worth the effort. Life should not to be gambled with; it is only by stopping transmission that this pandemic will be abated. Be safe, maintain physical distancing and all hygiene protocols.

Fitz-George Rattray is the director of Intekai Academy, which is focused on helping people live a healthy lifestyle through nutrition and weight management. If you are interested in losing weight or living a healthier lifestyle, give them a call at 876-863- 5923, or visit their website at intekaiacademy.org.