'Watch out, Church...Bishop Thompson has retired!'

BISHOP of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Howard Gregory on Sunday offered appreciation for the ministry of Robert Thompson, the recently retired bishop of Kingston, but charged that this was just a transition to another mode of service and not an end, as is the world view on such occasions.

“It has been the custom to present retiring persons with an arm chair,” he said, “clearly, there is more than symbolism here, suggesting that active life is over, and all of the creative moments and contributions are behind you. This is all consistent with a world view of retirement which is not consistent with a Christian spirituality.”

Gregory, who is also archbishop of the West Indies, stressed that retirement from vocation is not as that from a profession, and so the expectation was that there is more that Thompson will do.

In his sermon he went on to say that the best moments are never behind, but reside in every day of life, even in retirement.

“...It is not a rejection or devaluation of the past. It is an acceptance of the achievements and contribution of the past, but that we cannot live in the past.”

The archbishop charged that people of faith ought not to view retirement as a “roleless existence” or “roleless segregation” while sitting in the departure lounge, but an opportunity to re-identify and redefine one's spiritual walk.

“Bishop Robert, I believe that I heard you say at some point since your retirement that you can now make trouble. In light of what I have just observed, and the manuscript of your text, Redemption Song, which I have had the privilege to read, we can say, 'Watch out Jamaica, watch out Church, Bishop Robert is now retired!' “ continued Gregory.

The occasion was the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands' service of appreciation for Thompson after serving some 47 years as a priest, 15 of which were as suffragan bishop.

Senior Canon of the Cathedral Collin Reid, pointing to the changing times as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said that with restrictions on gatherings the service was given double purpose to also honour the ministry of former bishop of Jamaica, the late Alfred Reid, and to unveil and bless a plaque mounted inside the cathedral in physical expression of his ministry.

Reid died December 2, 2019 after retiring December 2011. He has been credited for, among other things, incorporating cultural expression in the worship experience through liturgy and music.

Meanwhile, for his part, Archbishop Gregory said the impact of Thompson's ministry has been felt beyond his ecclesiastical assignments, which included appointments at St Mary's Church, Molynes Road, and Church of the Resurrection, Duhaney Park, where he served his curacy; and then St Jude's, Stony Hill, where he was first assigned as rector, followed by St Andrew Parish Church, from which he was elected bishop of Kingston.

Thompson was also hailed for his passion of service and as a champion of mission in ministry, in a citation presented to him on Sunday.

“Over the years we have seen colleagues drop out from the vocation, some dishonourably; others have migrated; while others have moved into other vocational pursuits. You have been consistent in your commitment to ordained ministry over these 47 years,” said Gregory.

“The fact that individuals and groups from diverse backgrounds have come together to honour you in this way this afternoon suggests that they see in you cause for feeling a sense of integrity about what you have done with your life...”

Gregory said Thompson will set a new example of what retirement ought to be and charged congregants to take note. In speaking on how Jamaicans treat retirees in general, the archbishop said: “For a long time, retirement has been defined in terms of what is called the disengagement theory, which suggests that at retirement one...retreats from the world of useful citizen...If you do not believe that this understanding exists in Jamaica, then just get behind the steering wheel of your car with a few grey hairs showing and go on our roads, while refusing to participate in the indiscipline which now characterises [driving], and then listen for the hostile expletives and instruction to go home and stay off the road which will be yelled at you.”

He then expressed optimism that the retired cleric will continue to use the gifts and abilities exhibited during active service and remain available to the church and the nation in a new way.

