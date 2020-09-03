This Day in History — September 3

Today is the 247th day of 2020. There are 119 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT:

1939: Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declare war on Germany, two days after the Nazi invasion of Poland.

OTHER EVENTS:

1609: English explorer Henry Hudson and his crew aboard the Half Moon enter present-day New York Harbour and begin sailing up the river that now bears his name. (They reached present-day Albany before turning back.)

1783: Representatives of the United States and Britain sign the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.

1939: In a radio address, Britain's King George VI says, “With God's help, we shall prevail.” The same day, a German U-boat torpedoes and sinks the British liner SS Athenia some 250 miles off the Irish coast, killing more than 100 out of the 1,400 or so people on board.

1943: Allied forces invade Italy during World War II, the same day Italian officials sign a secret armistice with the allies.

1951: The television soap opera Search for Tomorrow makes its debut on CBS.

1967: Nguyen Van Thieu (nwen van too) is elected president of South Vietnam under a new constitution.

1970: Legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, 57, dies in Washington, DC.

1976: America's Viking 2 lander touched down on Mars to take the first close-up, colour photographs of the red planet's surface.

1978: Pope John Paul I is installed as the 264th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

1989: A Cubana de Aviacion jetliner crashes after take-off in Havana, killing all 126 aboard and 45 people on the ground.

1995: The online auction site eBay is founded in San Jose, California, by Pierre Omidyar under the name AuctionWeb.

1999: A French judge closes a two-year inquiry into the car crash that killed Princess Diana, dismissing all charges against nine photographers and a press motorcyclist, and concluding the accident was caused by an inebriated driver.

2003: Paul Hill, a former minister who said he murdered an abortion doctor and his bodyguard to save the lives of unborn babies, is executed in Florida by injection, becoming the first person put to death in the United States for anti-abortion violence.

2008: Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, John McCain's choice of running mate, rouses delegates at the Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, as she belittles Democrat Barack Obama and praises the GOP nominee. Thousands of New Orleans residents who had fled Hurricane Gustav force the city to reluctantly open its doors, while President George W Bush returns to the scene to show that the Government had turned a corner since its bungled response to Katrina. Baseball's first use of instant replay backed an onfield call of a home run for Alex Rodriguez during the ninth inning of a New York Yankees game against the Tampa Bay Rays. (The Yankees won the game, 8-4.)

2012: American actor Michael Clarke Duncan, best known for his breakout role as John Coffey in The Green Mile (1999), dies in Los Angeles from complications following a heart attack. He is 54 years old.

2013: Ariel Castro, who'd held three women captive in his Cleveland home for nearly a decade before one escaped and alerted authorities, is found hanged in his prison cell, his death is ruled a suicide. Former NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in Pyongyang for his second visit to North Korea.

2017: North Korea carries out its sixth and strongest nuclear test, detonating what it said was a hydrogen bomb. Walter Becker, co-founder of the 1970s rock group Steely Dan, dies at the age of 67.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Charlie Sheen, US actor (1965- ); Jennifer Paige, US singer-songwriter (1973- ); Redfoo, dance-rock musician (1974- ); Nichole Hiltz, US actress (1978- ); Christine Woods, US actress (1983 -); Garrett Hedlund, US actor and model (1984- ); Shaun White, Olympic gold medal snowboarder (1986- ); August Alsina, hip hop artiste/singer (1992- )

— AP