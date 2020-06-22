Access to green spaces is a human right

I write in response to news reports that minister without portfolio in the Office the Prime Minister, with responsibility for the development and the environment, Daryl Vaz has sought to lease some seven acres of land in the buffer zone of the World Heritage Site of the Blue and John Crow Mountains.

As a minister of government the lands at Holywell fall directly in the ministerial portfolio of Minister Vaz. Allow me to make the following two points to set out the significant issues at stake in this matter. The first is that this is nothing more than self-dealing. Even though the National Land Agency has withdrawn the offer to lease the lands and the minister claims to have withdrawn his application for the lease, the deed is already done.

It is an enormous conflict of interest that the de facto minister of environment could apply to lease property with significant historical and ecological value that falls under his portfolio for personal and economic use at a rent of $10,000 (less than US$100) per month — a project that would directly benefit from any efforts to improve the offerings at the park.

This ostensible intended use by the minister to construct a log cabin on the property for his personal financial benefit not only runs counter to the World Heritage designation of the Blue and John Crow Mountains, which required significant human resources, financial and diplomatic investment, it is a betrayal of his responsibility towards the Jamaican public.

Secondly, Vision 2030 proposes a series of sustainable measures — a road map — to make, as the tag line says, “Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.” This includes equitable access to green spaces in Jamaica. Many of us were outraged by the Jamaica Observer news report because it indicated another effort by those who have resources to acquire and colonise public spaces — beaches, forest, rivers, mass burial sites — for economic gain at the expense of the majority of the population.

It is important to bear in mind, for example, the efforts that the community living near Winifred Beach, Portland, made to restore equitable access. They had to go to the courts to ensure equitable access to good beach front properties. This proposed lease threatened to make a space like Holywell into a privately owned dwelling, thus denying the public access to another key green space of enormous beauty.

There is overwhelming demand for public green spaces, as is borne out by the sheer numbers of people who seek to participate in the Forest Department's Forest Trek programme, which is always oversubscribed and it often accommodates at least 500 people at a time on each trek. In keeping with the wellness campaign of the Ministry of Health, many Jamaicans are running, walking, hiking, going to rivers, visiting the beach, and cycling around Jamaica to enjoy the island's beauty. Many of us who live in the residential areas like Portmore, where there is absence of good sidewalks, free and well-curated green spaces as well as extracurricular activities for our children, undermine efforts to live the vision that is proposed.

It is the right of all Jamaicans to be able to access Jamaica's natural beauty. This is something that Barbados and other Caribbean islands recognise. Access to green spaces is a human right. I implore my fellow Jamaicans to support the work of environmental and heritage agencies like Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT) and Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) that are the gatekeepers and caretakers of Jamaica's heritage, and who ensure that we get equitable access to this country's resources.

There is an ever-present danger of the members of the political class replacing our erstwhile colonial masters who took the best land for themselves and looked down on the population from their perch along the mountainside. Let us be vigilant against new masters seeking to self-deal at the expense of our people. Let us build a Jamaica for all its peoples.

shani.roper@gmail.com