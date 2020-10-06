Happy IEEE Day!

October 6, 2020 is designated IEEE Day. This day commemorates the first time in history when engineers and scientists worldwide gathered to share their technical ideas in 1884. Each year IEEE Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday in October.

The Institute Electrical Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the world's largest technical professional organisation for professionals and university students. The mission of IEEE is to advance humanity through the use of technology in the following fields of study: Engineering, computer sciences and information technology, physical sciences, biological and medical sciences, mathematics, technical communications, education, management, and law and policy.

The theme for this year's IEEE Day is 'Leveraging Technology for a Better Tomorrow'.

While the world benefits from what is new, IEEE focuses on what is next. This leads us to pause and focus on what is next after this pandemic. The pandemic has caused disruption, but certainly from a technological standpoint it is evident that many countries globally are now learning to leverage technology in order to survive in this new normal.

The IEEE Jamaica Section, in response to the pandemic and maximising our local technological talents in Jamaica, has launched an inaugural start-up competition called Innovation Nation Jamaica 2020. The Innovation Nation Jamaica 2020 is part of the IEEE Innovation Programme which has been launched in Sri Lanka and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Jamaica has been chosen to be one of two new countries to enter the programme for 2020.

The Innovation Nation Jamaica 2020 initiative leverages IEEE technical expertise and its vast member network to foster global entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem development in low gross domestic product (GDP) countries.

The Innovation Nation Jamaica 2020 project is led by Erica Simmons, senior member of IEEE and executive director for the Centre for Digital Innovation and Manufacturing at the Caribbean Maritime University. She outlined that 10 teams will be chosen and receive 13 weeks of dedicated training and mentorship to sharpen skills as entrepreneurs. At the end, graduates will receive a transcript and certificates of completion. They will also become IEEE Innovation Nation Fellows and receive digital skills badges from IEEE that can be used on their resumes, social media or other accounts. The programme is slated to begin October 31 and last through Pitch Day on December 28. Learn more here: https://in.ieee.org/jamaica/

As part of the IEEE Day celebration, IEEE Jamaica Section and its Women in Engineering (WIE) affinity group is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) to host an information session to educate its members and the general public.

To our valuable IEEE members, we thank you for your continued support and service to advance technology for the benefit of humanity.

To organisations, we invite you to join IEEE and encourage your employees to join our organisation and learn more about how to leverage technology for a better tomorrow.

In these times, I implore each of you to join our mission. To learn more visit www.ieee.org. Have a Happy IEEE Day.

Sharlene Brown is a senior member of the Institute Electrical Electronics Engineers; chair, IEEE Women in Engineering, Jamaica Section; and chair, membership development, IEEE Jamaica Section. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or sharlenenbrown@ieee.org .