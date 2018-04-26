This Day in History — April 26

Today is the 116th day of 2018. There are 249 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1986: The world's worst nuclear accident occurs at the Chernobyl plant in the Soviet Union when a reactor meltdown in a power plant exposes hundreds of thousands of civilians to dangerous radioactive material. Thirty-two people die immediately.

OTHER EVENTS

1607: Captain John Smith lands at Cape Henry, Virginia, with the first group of colonists to establish a permanent English settlement in America.

1798: France declares war on Austria.

1807: Russia and Prussia form alliance to drive France out of German states.

1828: Russia declares war on Turkey.

1860: Spain and Morocco sign peace agreement.

1872: Civil war breaks out in Spain.

1885: Britain occupies Port Hamilton, Korea.

1937: In the Spanish civil war, which broke out 65 years ago today, German planes bomb the town of Guernica, killing between 1,000 to 1,650 people.

1954: Member countries of the UN meet in Geneva and insist on free elections in Korea.

1962: The first international satellite is launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida — a US-British venture.

1964: The African nations of Tanganyika and Zanzibar merge to form Tanzania.

1966: Mt Kelud in Java, Indonesia, erupts, killing 1,000 people. It is the second eruption since 1919, when it claimed 5,000 lives.

1971: The White House commission recommends that China be brought into UN, with Nationalist China (Taiwan) retaining its membership.

1989: Chinese students march to central Beijing to protest government statements condemning their campaign for democracy.

1992: Moscow residents celebrate first Russian Orthodox Easter in 74 years.

1994: Voting begins in South Africa's first all-race elections, resulting in victory for the African National Congress and the inauguration of Nelson Mandela as president. China Airlines Flight 140, a Taiwanese Airbus A-300, crashed while landing in Nagoya, Japan, killing 264 people (there were seven survivors).

1997: Banners of loyalty and life-size images of Saddam Hussein adorn Iraq's capital, as Iraqis begin seven days of festivities in celebration of his 60th birthday.

1998: Auxiliary Bishop Juan Gerardi Conedera, a leading human rights activist in Guatemala, is bludgeoned to death two days after a report he compiled on atrocities during Guatemala's 36-year civil war was made public.

1999: The Chernobyl computer virus, perhaps the most destructive so far, damages hundreds of thousands of computers around the world.

2000: Vermont Governor Howard Dean signs the US's first bill allowing same-sex couples to form civil unions.

2002: The UN Commission on Human Rights in its annual review of human rights censures Cuba's human rights policies but drops official condemnations of Russia and Iran.

2003: Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf rejects demands from opposition leaders that he give up his role as chief of the military.

2005: Syria's last soldier in Lebanon walks across the border, a quiet end to a once indomitable 29-year military presence that was the key to Damascus' control of its neighbour.

2006: European Union lawmakers announce findings that the Central Intelligence Agency has conducted more than 1,000 clandestine flights in Europe since 2001, and some of them secretly took away terror suspects to countries where they could face torture.

2007: Thousands of Buddhist monks demonstrate outside the Thailand parliament building to demand that the country's new constitution enshrine Buddhism as the official national religion.

2008: Zimbabwe's electoral commission says a recount of votes for 10 parliamentary seats shows the opposition won six of them in last month's elections, making it unlikely that Robert Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party can wrest control of parliament.

2009: World governments race to avoid both a pandemic and global hysteria as more possible swine flu cases surface from New Zealand to Canada and the US declares a public health emergency.

2010: Gunmen shoot and kill a Nigerian journalist at his home the same day two others die while attempting to cover fighting between Christians and Muslims in the nation's restive central highlands, highlighting the daily dangers confronting local journalists in Africa's most populous nation.

2012: Pakistani authorities deport Osama bin Laden's three widows and his children to Saudi Arabia, less than a week before the first anniversary of the unilateral American raid that killed the al-Qaeda leader in his hideout in a military town.

2013: Unable to ignore air travellers' anger, Congress overwhelmingly approves legislation to allow the Federal Aviation Administration to withdraw furloughs of air traffic controllers caused by budget-wide cuts known as the sequester, ending a week of coast-to-coast flight delays. Fire at a psychiatric hospital near Moscow kills 38 people; only three escaped.

2017: Dismissing concerns about ballooning federal deficits, US President Donald Trump proposes dramatic tax cuts for US businesses and individuals. Trump tells the leaders of Mexico and Canada that he would not immediately pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, just hours after Administration officials said he was considering a draft executive order to do just that. NASA's Cassini spacecraft survives an unprecedented trip between Saturn and its rings, sending back amazing pictures to show for it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, engineer, sculptor and architect (1452-1519); David Hume, Scottish philosopher-historian-economist (1711-1776); Alfred Krupp, German metallurgist-industrialist (1812-1887); WF Massey, New Zealand politician (1856-1925); Carol Burnett, US actress (1933- ); Giancarlo Esposito, US actor (1958- ); Joan Chen, Chinese actress (1961- )

— AP