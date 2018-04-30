This Day in History — April 30

Today is the 120th day of 2018. There are 245 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1945: Adolf Hitler commits suicide in his Berlin bunker with his new wife, Eva Braun.

OTHER EVENTS

1789: George Washington is inaugurated as the first president of the United States.

1803: The United States doubles in size with the purchases of the Louisiana Territory and New Orleans from France.

1900: Hawaii becomes a territory of the United States.

1975: Vietnamese Communist troops take over Saigon, ending Vietnam War.

1977: Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo hold first weekly march to demand return of their disappeared children.

1986: Soviet Government says 197 people were hospitalised following Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, that the plant's reactor has been shut down and radiation levels are dropping.

1991: Cyclone hits Bangladesh, killing at least 125,000 people.

1993: Tennis star Monica Seles, the world's number one player, is stabbed with a kitchen knife in Hamburg, Germany, by a supporter of her German rival Steffi Graf.

2004: Ten countries join the European Union bloc in a historic enlargement that brings them together in a region separated for decades from the West by barbed wire and Soviet ideology. Together, they boost the European Union's population to 450 million people.

2008: DNA tests carried out by a US laboratory prove that remains exhumed last year belong to two children of Czar Nicholas II, Crown Prince Alexei and his sister, Maria, putting to rest questions about what happened to Russia's last royal family.

2011: Thousands of young people flood an ancient Roman field for an all-night prayer vigil honouring Pope John Paul II on the eve of his beatification, remembering his teachings, travels and his own suffering.

2013: The FDA lowered to 15 the age at which females could buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive without a prescription, and said it no longer had to be kept behind pharmacy counters.

2017: US President Donald Trump said after North Korea's latest failed rocket launch that communist leader Kim Jong-un would eventually develop better missiles, and that “we can't allow it to happen”. In a taped interview broadcast on CBS's Face the Nation, the president would not discuss the possibility of military action.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Casimir III The Great, Polish king (1310-1370); Jacques-Louis David, French artist (1748-1825); Carl Friedrich Gauss, German mathematician (1799-1855); Kaspar Hauser, German mystery youth (1812-1833); Corinne Calvet, French-born actress (1926-2001); Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden (1946- ); Kristen Dunst, US actress (1982- )

