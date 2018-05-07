This Day in History — May 7

Today is the 126th day of 2018. There are 239 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1839: Britain's House of Commons passes bill to suspend Jamaica's constitution after riots due to emancipation of slaves.

OTHER EVENTS

1527: Unpaid troops of the Holy Roman Emperor attack Rome for plunder, forcing the pope to flee. Some scholars date the end of the Renaissance in Italy to the ensuing sack of the city.

1576: Fifth War of Religion in France ends by Peace of Monsieur.

1757: Prussia's King Frederick II defeats Holy Roman Empire forces at Prague.

1882: United States bans Chinese immigrants for 10 years.

1889: The Paris Exposition, with the newly built Eiffel Tower, opens.

1913: Montenegro's King Nicholas yields Scutari to Central Powers until Albanian Government is created.

1937: German dirigible Hindenburg explodes and burns on landing at Lakehurst, New Jersey in the US, killing 36.

1941: Josef Stalin becomes Soviet premier, succeeding V M Molotov.

1942: US-Filipino forces on island of Corregidor in Manila Bay surrender to Japanese in World War II.

1954: Englishman Roger Bannister becomes the first to run a mile in less than four minutes during a track meet in Oxford, with a time of 3:59:4.

1960: Britain's Princess Margaret marries Anthony Armstrong Jones, a commoner, at Westminster Abbey. They divorce in 1978.

1972: Fighting breaks out between South Yemen and Oman.

1978: UN Security Council condemns South Africa for invading Angola and demands withdrawal.

1989: Chinese students in Tiananmen Square send new appeal to government for dialogue on their demands for democracy. In June, the protests are brutally put down by the army.

1991: Yugoslav army goes on combat alert after Croatian protesters attack soldiers in port city of Split.

1993: Space shuttle Columbia and its seven-man crew land in the California desert after a 10-day German laboratory research mission.

1994: Former Arkansas state worker Paula Jones files lawsuit against US President Bill Clinton, alleging he had sexually harassed her in 1991; Queen Elizabeth II and President Francois Mitterrand open the Channel Tunnel linking France and Britain.

1995: Presidents, prime ministers, kings and other officials of 54 nations attend a service of reconciliation at St Paul's Cathedral in London marking the 50th anniversary of V-E Day, when Germany surrendered and World War II ended in Europe.

1996: The body of former Central Intelligence Agency director William E Colby is found washed up on a riverbank in southern Maryland, eight days after he disappeared.

1997: Zaire's President Mobutu Sese Seko leaves the rebel-threatened capital and flees to Gabon to meet African leaders; haemophiliacs who contracted AIDS between 1978 and 1985 from tainted blood products accept a $600-million settlement from four US health care companies.

1998: Jakarta's stock market slides as anger over government-ordered price increases explodes into a third day of riots.

1999: Scotland choses its first Parliament in three centuries, and Wales elects an assembly. Labour party wins the most votes, but not a majority.

2000:The outlawed Irish Republican Army announces that it will soon begin disarming — a hugely significant and long-awaited breakthrough in the effort to revive the Northern Ireland peace process.

2001: John Paul II becomes the first pope to enter a mosque during his trip to Syria, as he calls for healing among Christians, Muslims and Jews.

2002: US President George W Bush notifies UN Secretary General Kofi Annan that he will remove the US signature on a treaty that established the International Criminal Court, and says the ICC should not expect any cooperation from Washington.

2003: UN Security Council extends sanctions imposed on Liberia in 2001 for allegedly aiding rebels in Sierra Leone. The sanctions included embargoes on the import of arms and the export of diamonds.

2006: Singapore's ruling party wins a majority in parliamentary elections, signalling continuity in the city-state's mix of economic success, social stability and tight political controls.

2007: Nicolas Sarkozy, a blunt and uncompromising pro-American conservative, is elected president of France with a mandate to chart a new course for an economically sluggish nation struggling to incorporate immigrants and their children. Sarkozy defeats Socialist Segolene Royal.

2008: Myanmar announces it is delaying a crucial constitutional referendum in areas badly hit by a cyclone. Myanmar's military regime signals it will welcome aid supplies for victims, but UN workers still await their visas to enter the country.

2009: The Red Cross says dozens of Afghans, including women and children, are killed in US bombing raids. A former Afghan official says as many as 120 may have died.

2011: Al-Qaeda vows to keep fighting the United States and avenge the death of Osama bin Laden, which it acknowledges for the first time in an Internet statement apparently designed to convince followers that it will remain vigorous and intact even after its founder's demise.

2012: Socialist Francois Hollande defeats conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy to become France's next president, heralding a change in how Europe tackles its debt crisis and how France flexes its military and diplomatic muscle around the world.

— AP