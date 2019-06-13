This Day in History — June 13

Today is the 164th day of 2019. There are 201 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

1993: Kim Campbell becomes Canada's first female prime minister.

OTHER EVENTS

323 BC: Alexander the Great dies of a fever at age 33 in Babylon. He leaves no heir and his empire dissolves.

1653: British fleet defeats Dutch off North Foreland.

1839: Milos Obrenovic, king of Serbia, abdicates because of opposition to his autocratic methods and is succeeded by his son Milan.

1886: Bavaria's insane King Louis II drowns himself. His psychiatrist also drowns trying to save him.

1888: Elderly Prime Minister Charles Floquet of France inflicts a severe wound on populist leader General George Boulanger in a duel in Paris.

1900: The dowager empress of China orders the army to block foreign troops trying to save Europeans under attack in the Boxer Rebellion.

1940: With German troops not far off, Paris is declared an open city.

1944: Germany launches first V-1 missile against London.

1953: A military coup led by Colombia's Gen Gustavo Rojas Pinilla overthrows unpopular government of President Laureano Gomez. Rojas Pinilla voluntarily steps down in 1957 when Colombia returns to democratic rule.

1956: Last British troops leave Suez Canal base, turning the waterway over to Egypt after operating it for 74 years.

1969: Withdrawal of US combat troops from South Vietnam begins with pull out of unit fighting in Mekong Delta.

1971: New York Times begins publishing the Pentagon Papers, a top secret study on the US involvement in Vietnam that strengthens domestic opposition to the war.

1973: United States, North Vietnam, South Vietnam, and Viet Cong sign new pact in Paris designed to reinforce Vietnam ceasefire.

1974: Army in Republic of Yemen seizes power in bloodless coup.

1982: Saudi Arabia's King Khaled dies and Crown Prince Fahd assumes the throne.

1988: Turkish Premier Turgut Ozal visits Athens in a historic bid to improve ties between Greece and Turkey.

1992: The UN begins to demobilise the armies of the Cambodian factions, but the Khmer Rouge refuses to comply.

1994: Colombia, Mexico, and Venezuela sign a free-trade pact.

1997: Timothy J McVeigh is sentenced to death for bombing a US government building in Oklahoma City in 1995, killing 168 people.

1999: The day after moving into Kosovo, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization peacekeepers kill two Serbs who attack them, and two German journalists and their Macedonian translator are killed by unknown gunmen.

2000: Italy pardons Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turkish gunman who tried to kill Pope John Paul II in 1981.

2001: One of Mexico's most-wanted alleged drug traffickers, Ramon Alcides Magana, is arrested.

2002: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops meets in Dallas, Texas, to discuss how churches should handle future and past cases of sexual abuse of minors by priests.

2003: The 105-delegate European Convention completes 16 months of work by endorsing a new draft constitution for the European Union.

2004: Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's Social Democratic party slumps to its worst nationwide showing in post-World War II Germany.

2005: A US Congress-mandated report on the United Nations calls the world body's management “ossified” and questions whether UN Secretary General Kofi Annan can overcome inertia, low morale and micromanagement as he pushes sweeping reform.

2006: East African nations try to bolster a largely powerless Government in Somalia, imposing sanctions against warlords and threatening measures against their rival Islamic militiamen.

2007: Hamas launches a battle for control of the entire Gaza Strip, pounding Gaza City's three main security compounds with mortars, grenades, and assault rifles and calling on beleaguered Fatah forces to surrender.

2008: Three armed robbers stole two Pablo Picasso prints from a São Paulo art museum in a rapid strike in which the thieves bypassed more valuable works to grab the stolen pieces.

2009: Opponents of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad clash with police in the heart of Iran's capital, pelting them with rocks and setting fire in the worst unrest in a decade. They accuse the hard-line president of using fraud to steal an election victory from a reformist candidate.

2010: A separatist party that advocates independence for the Dutch-speaking region of Belgium, leaving the country's Francophones to fend for themselves, scores an unprecedented win in a general election.

2011: Libyan rebels break out toward Tripoli from the opposition-held port of Misrata 140 miles (225 kilometres) to the east, cracking a government siege as fighters across the country mount a resurgence in their four-month-old revolt against Moammar Gadhafi.

2012: A military court convicts Tunisia's dictator in absentia for his role in the bloody suppression of demonstrations in the country's interior, ordering him to serve life in prison — the harshest sentence to date in a slew of cases against the ousted president who lives in exile in Saudi Arabia.

2013: A proposal to build a massive rival to the Panama Canal across the middle of Nicaragua is overwhelmingly backed by lawmakers, capping a lightning-fast approval process that has provoked deep scepticism among shipping experts and concern among environmentalists.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Richard Barnfield, English poet (1574-1627); William B Yeats, Irish poet (1865-1939); Fernando Pessoa, Portuguese writer (1888-1935); Ralph Edwards, host (This Is Your Life) (1913-2005); Siegfried, magician with Siegfried & Roy (1939- ); Malcolm McDowell, British actor (1943- ); Tim Allen, actor/comedian (1953- ); Ally Sheedy, US actress (1962- ); Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, US actresses (1986- )

— AP