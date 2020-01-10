This Day in History — January 10

Today is the 1oth day of 2020. There are 356 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1994: Trial of Lorena Bobbitt, who cut off her husband's penis, begins.

OTHER EVENTS

49 BC: Julius Caesar crosses the Rubicon, signalling the start of civil war.

1356: German Emperor Charles I delegates Golden Degree.

1430: Duke Philip the Good marries Isabella of Portugal.

1475: Stephen III of Moldavia defeats the Ottoman Empire at the Battle of Vaslui.

1514: Complutensian New Testament in Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek & Latin is finished.

1776: Thomas Paine anonymously publishes his influential pamphlet, Common Sense.

1861: Florida becomes the third state to break from the Union as it passed an Ordinance of Secession at the State Capitol in Tallahassee by a vote of 62-7.

1863: London's Metropolitan, the world's first underground passenger railway, opens to the public.

1878: US Senate proposes female suffrage.

1889: France establishes protectorate over Ivory Coast.

1901: The Texas oil boom starts, ushering in an era of American prosperity as it introduces the world to a new energy source.

1920: The League of Nations is established as the Treaty of Versailles goes into effect.

1928: Leon Trotsky, one of the chief architects of the Soviet Union, is ordered into exile by Soviet government.

1932: Mickey Mouse and Silly Symphony comics are syndicated.

1942: Japanese invade Dutch East Indies in World War II.

1946: The first General Assembly of the United Nations convenes in London.

1955: The Federal Council of Nigeria meets for the first time.

1956: Elvis records Heartbreak Hotel.

1957: Harold Macmillan becomes prime minister of Great Britain following the resignation of Anthony Eden.

1961: The University of Georgia, under court order, admits its first two black students, Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter (now reporter Charlayne Hunter-Gault).

1962: Some 4,000 die in an avalanche in Ranrahirca, Peru.

1964: The Beatles' first album in the United States, Introducing the Beatles , is released.

1966: India and Pakistan sign peace accord.

1967: Republican Edward W Brooke of Massachusetts, the first black elected to the US Senate by popular vote, takes his seat.

1971: Masterpiece Theatre premieres on PBS with host Alistair Cooke introducing the drama series The First Churchills . French fashion designer Coco Chanel dies in Paris at age 87.

1978: The Soviet Union launches two cosmonauts aboard a Soyuz 27 capsule for a rendezvous with the Salyut VI space laboratory.

1984: The US and the Vatican establish full diplomatic relations.

1990: National Collegiate Athletic Association approves random drug testing for college football players. China ends seven months of martial law in Beijing.

1991: Japan ends routine fingerprinting of all adult ethnic Koreans.

1992: Pilots threaten to defect with their planes and sailors warn of mutiny if the two biggest Commonwealth states, Ukraine and Russia, split up the former Soviet military.

1996: Chechen rebels flee with about 100 captives from a hospital in Dagestan, Russia. Russian troops kill the rebels and some of the hostages.

1997: In Sofia, Bulgaria, tens of thousands of demonstrators demanding the end of socialist rule storm into parliament, smashing windows and furniture and setting fire to one room.

1998: The German Government reaches an agreement to pay US$110 million to Holocaust survivors in eastern Europe.

2000: America Online agrees to buy Time-Warner for $162 billion. (Time-Warner decided to spin off AOL in 2009.)

2003: North Korea announces it is withdrawing from the 1970 Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it signed in 1985.

2005: In a meeting with diplomats, Pope John Paul II urges the public to mobilise against world hunger, restates the Catholic Church's ban on embryo stem cell use, and pushes for more opposition to threats to traditional families.

2007: President George W Bush announces he will send a “surge” of 21,500 US forces to Iraq.

2010: China edges past Germany in 2009 to become the top exporter, yet another sign of its rapid rise and the spread of economic power from West to East.

2012: President Bashar Assad vows to use an “iron hand” to crush what he calls the terrorists and saboteurs behind Syria's 10-month-old uprising in which thousands of people have been killed.

2013: Apple Computer CEO Steve Jobs unveils an iMac computer based on Intel chips.

2017: Data show China edging past Germany in 2009 to become the top exporting nation.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Lazaro Spallanzani, Italian scientist (1729-1799); John Dalberg Action, English historian (1834- 1902); Alexander Scriabin, Russian composer (1872-1915); Gisele MacKenzie, Canadian-born singer (1927-2003); Rock singer Rod Stewart (1945- ); Frank Sinatra Jr, singer (1944-2016 ); George Foreman, Boxing Hall of Famer (1949- ); Evan Handler, actor (1961- ); Pat Benatar, US singer (1953- )

— AP