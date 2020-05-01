This Day in History — May 1

Today is the 122nd day of 2020. There are 244 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2007: President Hugo Chavez's Government takes over Venezuela's last privately run oil field, intensifying a power struggle with international companies over the world's largest-known petroleum deposit.

OTHER EVENTS

1522: England declares war on France and Scotland.

1648: Scots begin second Civil War.

1703: Chushingura Incident occurs in Japan when Kiva Yoshinaka is slain in revenge by 47 ronin, or masterless samurai, who hold him responsible for the death of their leader, the lord of Ako.

1707: Union between England and Scotland goes into effect under name Great Britain.

1819: Freedom of the press is introduced in France.

1884: Construction of the first skyscraper in the United States, the 10-storey Home Insurance Building in Chicago, begins.

1898: A US naval force destroys a Spanish fleet in Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War.

1919: Mount Kelud erupts in Indonesia, killing 5,000 people.

1925: Cyprus is declared a British crown colony.

1942: Japanese forces take Mandalay, Burma, in World War II, while British retreat along Chindwin Valley to India.

1948: The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, known as North Korea, is proclaimed.

1960: The Soviet Union shoots down US U-2 spy plane over Sverdlovsk.

1967: Elvis Presley marries Priscilla Beaulieu in Las Vegas. They divorce in 1973.

1970: US and South Vietnamese troops invade Cambodia to root out Vietnamese cmmunist bases.

1986: Millions of blacks stay away from jobs and schools in what is described as largest anti-apartheid protest in South Africa's history.

1987: During a visit to West Germany, Pope John Paul II beatifies Edith Stein, a Jewish-born Carmelite nun gassed in the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz.

1988: Police clash with demonstrators throughout Poland as thousands heed labour group Solidarity's call for national day of protest.

1989: Government of Kampuchea changes country's name to Cambodia.

1991: Iraq tells international regulators that 18 of its 24 nuclear facilities were destroyed in allied bombing.

1992: US President George Bush orders 1,000 riot police to Los Angeles, torn by ethnic rioting, and puts 4,000 army troops on standby while Rodney King, whose beating by white police officers and their acquittal sparked the riots, appears in public to appeal for calm.

1993: Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa is killed by a Tamil separatist rebel suicide bomber in Colombo.

1996: Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat visits Washington, where he criticises Israel for keeping its borders closed to Palestinian workers and picks up a US$20-million World Bank loan.

1997: Sinn Fein leaders Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness win two of Northern Ireland's 18 seats in British Parliament.

1998: The former prime minister of Rwanda, Jean Kambanda, becomes the first person ever to plead guilty before an international tribunal, admitting in Arusha, Tanzania, to his role in the 1994 genocide of more than 500,000 Rwandans. Eldridge Cleaver, the fiery Black Panther leader who later renounced his past and became a Republican, dies in Pomona, California, at age 62.

2000: One of 13 Iranian Jews being tried on espionage charges confesses on Iranian State television that he spied for Israel.

2001: Thomas Blanton Jr becomes the second ex-Ku Klux Klansman to be convicted in the 1963 bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, that claimed the lives of four black girls.

2002: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II opens her Golden Jubilee, a national celebration of her 50 years on the throne.

2008: Al-Jazeera cameraman Sami al-Haj is released from US custody at Guantanamo Bay and returned home to Sudan after six years of imprisonment, which drew worldwide protests. Three dozen people are killed in a double suicide bombing during a wedding procession in Balad Ruz, Iraq. A military jury at Fort Hood, Texas, acquits Army Sgt Leonard Trevino of premeditated murder in the death of an unarmed Iraqi insurgent. Deborah Jeane Palfrey, 52, the so-called “DC Madam” convicted of running a prostitution ring, hangs herself in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Philipp Freiherr von Boeselager, a member of the inner circle of plotters who attempted to kill Adolf Hitler, dies in Altenahr, Germany, at age 90.

2009: Hundreds of Venezuelan police and National Guard troops break up a protest march with volleys of tear gas and blasts from a water cannon that scatter a crowd of President Hugo Chavez's opponents.

2010: Pope Benedict XVI cracks down on the scandal-plagued Legionaries of Christ, announcing that a papal envoy would take over and reform the conservative order that has been discredited by revelations that its founder sexually abused seminarians and fathered at least one child.

2011: Angry mobs attack Western embassies and UN offices in Tripoli after NATO bombs Moammar Gadhafi's family compound in an attack officials said killed the leader's second-youngest son and three grandchildren. US President Barack Obama announces the death of Osama bin Laden during a US commando operation (because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaeda leader met his end).

2012: In a swift and secretive trip to the war zone, US President Barack Obama signs an agreement vowing long-term ties with Afghanistan after America's combat forces come home.

2013: Workers around the world unite in anger during May Day rallies — from fury in Europe over austerity measures that have cut wages, reduced benefits, and eliminated many jobs altogether, to rage in Asia over relentlessly low pay, the rising cost of living, and hideous working conditions that have left hundreds dead in recent months. Chris Kelly, 34, half of the 1990s kid rap duo Kris Kross, dies in Atlanta.

2014: US Secretary of State John Kerry says he had no advance warning of Palestinian deal for unity Government that scuttled Mideast peace talks.

2017: Erasing the threat of a disruptive Government shutdown, the White House and top lawmakers endorse a US$1.1-trillion spending Bill to carry the nation through September 2017. An attacker with a machete-like knife fatally stabs one person and wounds at least three others on the University of Texas campus; a suspect is taken into custody. Ryan Seacrest makes his debut as the new co-host of the morning chat show Live, with Kelly Ripa.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Joseph Addison, English poet-politician (1672-1719); Arthur Wellesley, English soldier-statesman (1769-1852); Jose Alencar, Brazilian novelist/playwright (1829-1877); Kate Smith (1909-1986); US singer; Glenn Ford, US actor (1916-2006); Joseph Heller, US writer (1923-1999); Judy Collins, US singer (1939- ), Rita Coolidge, US singer (1945- ); Ray Parker Jr, US singer (1954- ); Wes Anderson, US director (1969- )

— AP