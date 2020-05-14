This Day in History — May 14

Today is the 135th day of 2020. There are 231 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2000: Tens of thousands attend the “Million Mom March” in Washington to demand stricter gun control and to memorialise those lost to gun violence.

OTHER EVENTS

1509: French defeat Venetians at Agnadello and become masters of northern Italy.

1610: Francois Ravaillac, a fanatical Roman Catholic, assassinates France's King Henry IV, who gave a measure of religious freedom to Protestants.

1702: Sweden's King Charles XII takes Warsaw.

1796: First smallpox inoculation in England administered by Edward Jenner.

1801: The pasha of Tripoli declares war on the United States for its refusal to pay for safe passage of its ships in the Mediterranean. The Tripolitan pirates are defeated four years later.

1811: Paraguay gains independence from Spain, now celebrated as National Independence Day holiday.

1948: British mandate in Palestine ends, and an independent state of Israel is formed; Arab Legion of Transjordan invades Palestine and enters Jerusalem.

1955: Warsaw Pact formed by Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and the Soviet Union.

1964: Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev opens Aswan Dam in Egypt.

1972: Okinawa reverts to Japan after 27 years under US jurisdiction.

1987: Troops storm Fiji Parliament, declaring military government after kidnapping prime minister and his cabinet in South Pacific's first coup.

1988: Iraqi warplanes attack and set ablaze five ships at offshore oil-loading terminal that belongs to Iran.

1989: Baltic nationalists call for economic independence from Moscow by following year.

1991: Winnie Mandela sentenced to six years in prison following conviction on kidnapping charges in South Africa, but is freed on the equivalent of US$72 bail.

1992: Intense fighting in Sarajevo traps 350 UN personnel in the Bosnian city.

1993: A car bomb devastates a street in a fashionable Rome neighbourhood, injuring 23 people.

1994: In a challenge to the United States, North Korea says that is has begun removing nuclear fuel from its largest reactor without international inspectors present.

1995: President Carlos Menem wins a second term by a wide margin in Argentine elections.

1997: Turkish soldiers, tanks and jets invade northern Iraq to root out Kurdish guerrillas from mountain hideouts.

1998: Riots convulse Jakarta and 15,000 troops take up position around the Indonesian city.

1999: Yugoslavs say 87 civilians die when NATO bombs a village in Kosovo. NATO says the village was a military base, and that the dead were forced to be human shields by Serb soldiers.

2001: European Commission, the European Union's executive body, establishes diplomatic relations with North Korea.

2004: A senior Pentagon official says that Lt Gen Ricardo Sanchez, the senior US commander in Iraq, has moved to limit the military's allowable interrogation tactics, eliminating most coercive techniques from even being considered. In the past, requests for such methods were allowed with specific permission.

2005: Turkish soldiers kill nine Kurdish rebels in a military operation in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish south-east, following a European court judgement that the rebels' imprisoned leader did not receive a fair trial.

2006: Rene Preval, the only elected president in Haiti's history to finish his term, is sworn in to again lead the impoverished nation in its latest attempt at democracy, after decades of armed uprisings and lawlessness.

2007: A Chinese rocket blasts a Nigerian communications satellite into orbit, marking an expansion of China's commercial launching services for foreign space hardware.

2009: Democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi is charged with breaking the terms of her house arrest just two weeks before she was to go free, a move seen as an attempt by Myanmar's military junta to silence its chief opponent ahead of 2010 elections.

2010: President Barack Obama assails oil drillers and his own Administration as he orders extra scrutiny of drilling permits to head off any repeat of the sickening oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Engineers work desperately to stop the leak that is belching out at least 210,000 gallons of crude a day.

2011: A pop star known for his bad boy antics on stage, Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly, becomes earthquake-devastated Haiti's new president and urges Haitians to set aside their divisions and raise the country from rubble.

2012: Marathon efforts to break Greece's post-electoral paralysis lurch into a ninth day amid the country's worst crisis in decades, with fractious party leaders summoned to a yet another emergency meeting.

2013: In an op-ed appearing in The New York Times, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie reveals she'd undergone a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried a gene that made it extremely likely she would get breast cancer.

2017: Emmanuel Macron sweeps into office as France's new president, pledging to fortify the European Union, redesign French politics and glue together his divided nation.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Gabriel D Fahrenheit, German physicist (1686-1736); Otto Klemperer, German conductor (1885-1973); Pakistani ruler Ayub Khan (1907-1974); George Lucas, US film director and producer (1944- ); Robert Zemeckis, US film director (1951- ); David Byrne, Scottish-born pop singer (1952- ); Shanice, singer (1973- ); Cate Blanchett, Australian actress (1969- )

— AP