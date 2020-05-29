This Day in History — May 29
Today is the 150th day of 2020. There are 216 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1999: Olusegun Obasanjo becomes Nigeria's first civilian president in 15 years, ending a string of disastrous military regimes.
OTHER EVENTS
1453: Turks capture Constantinople, capital of Byzantine Empire. Some historians list date as end of Middle Ages.
1692: British fleet defeats French Navy at La Hogue, ending attempted invasion of England.
1765: Peter II, grandson of Peter I and son of Alexis, becomes czar of Russia.
1903: King Aleksander Obrenovic of Serbia and his wife Draga Masin are assassinated by his officers and guards. Karadjordjevic dynasty takes over the throne.
1932: World War I veterans begin arriving in Washington to demand cash bonuses they weren't scheduled to receive for another 13 years.
1942: Bing Crosby, the Ken Darby Singers, and the John Scott Trotter Orchestra record Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Los Angeles for Decca Records.
1943: Americans defeat Japanese in Battle of Attu in Aleutian Islands in World War II.
1947: Constituent Assembly in India outlaws “untouchability”, a system of social ostracism practised against people of lower classes.
1953: Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal become first to reach top of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain.
1966: Buddhist nun burns herself to death outside a pagoda in the South Vietnamese city of Hue, to protest country's military Government.
1972: US President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev sign declaration pledging era of peaceful coexistence between the United States and Soviet Union.
1973: Tom Bradley is elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, defeating incumbent Sam Yorty.
1985: Thirty-eight people are killed and 375 others injured at a Brussels stadium in riots before a European Cup soccer match.
1988: US President Ronald Reagan begins his first visit to the Soviet Union as he arrives in Moscow for a superpower summit with Soviet leader Mikhail S Gorbachev.
1990: Boris Yeltsin is elected president of Russia, largest of Soviet Union's 15 republics.
1991: The Yugoslav republic of Croatia declares itself “an independent state” and formally secedes from Yugoslavia a month later.
1994: The former Communist party wins a majority in the second free Hungarian elections since the Communist government fell in 1989.
1995: Bosnian Serbs upgrade their arsenal with armoured vehicles from the UN troops they took hostage after the first major North Atlantic Treaty Organization air strike against them.
1996: Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the right-wing Likud Party, is elected Israeli prime minister by a slim margin.
1997: Angolan authorities announce that government troops have overrun large parts of northern Angola, previously controlled by the rebel movement Unita.
1998: President Boris Yeltsin's announces a crackdown on Russia's millions of tax cheaters as part of a strategy to fill the government's empty coffers.
2000: Ethiopia's warplanes bomb a military airstrip on the outskirts of Asmara, taking its two-week-old offensive to the Eritrean capital on what was to be the opening day of peace talks.
2001: The Japanese Red Army, responsible for terrorist massacres in Israel and Italy, announces that it will disband after nearly four decades and regroup as a “legal” organisation.
2002: Pakistani intelligence officials say hundreds of members of the al-Qaeda terrorist network have moved into Pakistani cities from deposed Taliban militia and formed links with Pakistani Islamic militant groups.
2005: French voters reject the European Union's proposed constitution, dealing a staggering blow to efforts to further unify the 25-nation bloc by giving it a common charter and more power on the global stage.
2006: Violent anti-foreigner protests rage across Kabul, Afghanistan after a US military truck crashed into traffic, touching off the worst rioting since the Taliban's ouster. At least eight people die and 107 are injured.
2007: President George W Bush chooses Robert Zoellick, a one-time US trade representative and former No 2 official at the State Department, to lead the World Bank.
2008: The Vatican firmly rejects attempts by women to become priests in the Roman Catholic Church, reiterating in a decree that anyone involved in ordination ceremonies is automatically excommunicated.
2010: The Vatican prosecutor of clerical sex abuse warns perpetrators that they would suffer damnation in hell that would be worse than the death penalty.
2012: The biggest scandal to rock the Vatican in decades widens with the Pope's butler — arrested for allegedly having confidential documents in his home — agreeing to cooperate with investigators.
2013: Syria's foreign minister lays out a hard line, saying Bashar Assad will remain president at least until elections in 2014 and might seek another term.
2014: A new study says species of plants and animals are becoming extinct 1,000 times faster than they did before humans arrived.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
G K Chesterton, English author (1874-1936); John F Kennedy, US president (1917-1963); Bob Hope, US comedian-actor (1903-2003); Andre Brink, South African writer (1935-2015); Anthony Geary, US actor (1947- ); LaToya Jackson, US singer (1956- ); Rupert Everett, actor (1959- ); Annette Bening, US actress (1958- ); Melissa Etheridge, US rock singer (1961- ).
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy