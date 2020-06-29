This Day In History - June 29

Today is the 181st day of 2020. There are 185 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1995: A posh five-storey department store in Seoul, South Korea, collapses, killing at least 114 people and injuring 910.

OTHER EVENTS

1520: Montezuma II, ninth and last emperor of the Aztecs, dies in Tenochtitlan of wounds he received, according to Spanish accounts, from his alienated subjects when he tried to speak to them three days earlier.

1529: Religious civil war in Switzerland ends with Peace of Kappel, where the Catholic cantons give freedom of religion to the Protestants.

1847: Convention of Gramido ends civil war in Portugal.

1848: Austria's Archduke John is elected Regent of the Reich, replacing German Confederation.

1880: France takes control of South Pacific island of Tahiti.

1888: Professor Frederick Treves performs the first appendectomy in England.

1896: Expedition under Major Marchand leaves France to advance on Fashoda and claim Sudan.

1939: First commercial plane flight from United States to Europe is completed as Dixie Clipper lands at Lisbon, Portugal.

1949: South Africa begins implementing apartheid, its racial segregation rules.

1963: Dispute between Soviet Union and China worsens as Soviets demand recall of three officials at Chinese embassy in Moscow.

1967: Israel defies international protests and unites divided city of Jerusalem for first time in two decades, following victory in Six-Day War.

1990: Lithuanian Parliament agrees to a 100-day moratorium on declaration of independence in exchange for an end to the economic blockade ordered by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

1991: Yugoslav federal army threatens to take “decisive military action” against Slovenia unless the republic stops fighting government troops.

1992: Mohammed Boudfiaf, head of the Algerian ruling council, is assassinated.

1993: Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif imposes emergency rule in Punjab province, where more than half of the country's 120 million people live.

1999: A pre-dawn fire sweeps through a three-storey summer camp in Hwasung, South Korea, killing 23 kindergarten and grade school children.

2000: An overloaded ship carrying almost 500 people, many fleeing sectarian violence in the Maluku islands, goes missing in remote eastern Indonesia. There are 10 known survivors.

2001: UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is unanimously re-elected to a second term by 189-member General Assembly.

2004: The US military announces the formation of a five-member military tribunal to preside over the first trials of terror suspects held at its naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

2005: Hundreds of UN peacekeepers raid a Haiti slum filled with gangs loyal to ousted President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, killing six gunmen and wounding five others.

2006: Female voters in Kuwait cast ballots in parliamentary elections for the first time.

2007: Britain thwarts an attack in London's busy theatre district when police defuse a lethal mix of gasoline, propane and nails discovered in an abandoned Mercedes. A second explosives-rigged car is also found nearby.

2008: Zimbabwe's long-time ruler Robert Mugabe is sworn in as president for a sixth term.

2009: Iraqi forces assume formal control of Baghdad and other cities after American troops hand over security in urban areas in a defining step toward ending the US combat role in the country.

2010: Drug cartels, which fund a tenth of Mexico's economy, insert themselves into politics, killing the leading candidate for governor of a northern state only days before elections in 12 states.

2011: Greece fends off a bankruptcy that threatened to roil global financial markets, approving severe spending cuts and tax increases in the face of violent protests by Greeks who say they have suffered enough.

2012: German lawmakers approve Europe's new budget discipline pact as the eurozone's permanent euro 500 billion ($623 billion) rescue fund hours after Chancellor Angela Merkel defends concessions she made to financially troubled European nations at a summit.

2013: Paying tribute to his personal hero, President Barack Obama meets privately in Johannesburg, South Africa, with Nelson Mandela's family as the world anxiously awaits news on the condition of the hospitalised 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader. (Mandela was discharged from the hospital on September 1, 2013; he died the following December.)

2014: The al-Qaeda breakaway group that has seized much of north-eastern Syria and huge tracts of neighbouring Iraq formally declares the establishment of a new Islamic state.

2017: A scaled-back version of US President Donald Trump's travel ban takes effect, stripped of provisions that brought protests and chaos at airports worldwide in January. South Korea's new leader, Moon Jae-in, dines with President Trump at the White House as part of an effort to reassure Washington that he would coordinate closely on dealing with the North Korean threat.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Giacomo Leopardi, Italian author/philosopher (1798-1837); Pietro Angelo Secchi, Italian Jesuit/astrophysicist (1818-1878); George Washington Goethals, US builder of Panama Canal (1858-1928); Antoine de Saint-Exupery, French aviator and writer (1900-1944); Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (1911-2004); Robert Evans, producer/former actor (1930- ); Gary Busey, actor (1944- )

— AP