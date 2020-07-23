This Day in History — July 23
Today is the 205th day of 2020. There are 161 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1958: Queen Elizabeth II names four women to peerages — the first women to sit in Britain's House of Lords.
OTHER EVENTS
1588: English Army assembles at Tilbury to repel invasion by Spanish Armada.
1595: Spanish land at Cornwall, England, and burn Mousehold and Penzance before returning to their ships.
1785: Prussia's Frederick the Great forms Die Fuerstenbund (League of German Princes).
1829: The first typewriter is patented by William Burt of Mount Vernon, Michigan.
1882: Koreans attack Japanese legation in Seoul, the Korean capital, provoking intervention by Japanese and Chinese troops.
1904: The ice cream cone is invented by Charles E Menches during the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St Louis.
1913: “Second Revolution” breaks out in south China to force from power military commander Yuan Shih-kai. He wins the armed struggle, ending hope for democracy in China after the abdication of the emperor.
1914: Austria and Hungary issue ultimatum to Serbia after assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. The dispute leads to World War I.
1920: King Faisal's Arab army is defeated at Maysaloun, and Syria falls under French control.
1921: The first meeting of the Chinese Communist Party is held in Shanghai. Thirteen delegates represent 50 members.
1945: Marshal Henri Philippe Petain is put on trial, charged with betraying France during World War II.
1952: Egyptian military officers, led by Gamal Abdel Nasser, overthrow King Farouk I.
1974: Greece's military rulers announce they will turn nation back to civilian rule.
1983: A regional struggle for independence by Tamils in Sri Lanka's north and east escalates into a civil war when they kill 13 Sri Lankan soldiers. The nation's Sinhalese majority responds by killing hundreds of Tamil civilians in the south.
1993: British Prime Minister John Major survives a vote of confidence and a reluctant House of Commons approves a treaty of European union on his terms.
1996: Aided by US spy photographs, war crimes investigators in Bosnia recover more than a dozen bodies thought to belong to Muslims executed after the fall of the city of Srebrenica.
1997: Swiss banks publish lists of World War II era depositors in newspaper advertisements throughout the world.
2002: Israeli fighter jet drops a one-ton bomb on a crowded residential neighbourhood in Gaza City, killing Salah Shehada, a Palestinian militant, and 14 civilians. The strike draws widespread condemnation for the high civilian death toll.
2005: A Brazilian man killed by British police in a dramatic subway shooting had nothing to do with a series of bombing attacks on London's transit system, police announce, calling the death a “tragedy” and expressing their regret.
2008: Ukraine blames Soviet leaders for a famine that killed millions of people in 1932-33 and publishes documents it says “unequivocally” proved its case — part of its campaign to get the tragedy recognised as genocide.
2010: Researchers in Mexico say a scientific reconstruction of one of the oldest sets of human remains found in the Americas appears to support theories that the first people who came to the hemisphere migrated from a broader area than once thought.
2013: Prince William and his wife Kate present their newborn son to the world for the first time, as yet without a name. The infant is third in line to rule Britain after his grandfather, Prince Charles, and William.
2014: Bomb blasts appearing to target former Nigerian military leader Muhammadu Buhari and a prominent moderate Muslim cleric kills dozens of people in the northern city of Kaduna but leave both leaders unharmed.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Francesco Sforza, Italian mercenary and duke of Milan (1401-1466); Lord Allanbrooke, English soldier (1883-1963); Raymond Chandler, US author (1888-1959); Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia (1891-1975); Elio Vittorini, Italian novelist, translator and literary critic (1908-1966); Don Imus, US radio personality (1940-2019); Woody Harrelson, US actor (1961- ); Daniel Radcliffe, British actor (1989- ); Philip Seymour Hoffman, US actor (1967-2014); Alison Krauss, US country singer (1971- )
— AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy