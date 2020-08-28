This Day in History — August 28

Today is the 241st day of 2020. There are 125 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1963: Some 200,000 people participate in a civil rights rally in Washington, DC, where Dr Martin Luther King Jr delivers his 'I Have a Dream' speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

OTHER EVENTS

1532: Forces of Suleiman I, sultan of Turkey, ravage Carinthia and Croatia.

1609: English sea explorer Henry Hudson and his ship, the Half Moon, reach present-day Delaware Bay.

1833: British Parliament bans slavery throughout British Empire.

1862: The Second Battle of Bull Run (also known as Second Manassas) begins in Prince William County, Virginia, during the Civil War; the result is a Confederate victory.

1910: Montenegro is proclaimed independent kingdom under Nicholas I.

1916: Italy's declaration of war against Germany takes effect during World War I.

1917: Ten suffragists demanding that President Woodrow Wilson support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote are arrested as they picket outside the White House.

1922: The first radio commercial in United States airs on WEAF in New York City. The 10-minute advertisement is for Queensboro Realty Co, which paid a fee of US$100.

1928: All-Party Congress at Lucknow, India, votes for dominion status within British Empire.

1941: Japan's ambassador to the US, Kichisaburo Nomura, presents a note to President Franklin D Roosevelt from Japan's prime minister, Prince Fumimaro Konoye, expressing a desire for improved relations.

1943: Japanese resistance ends on island of New Georgia in the Solomons during World War II.

1947: Legendary bullfighter Manolete is mortally wounded by a bull during a fight in Linares, Spain. He dies the following day at age 30.

1955: Emmett Till, a black teenager from Chicago, is abducted from his uncle's home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he is found brutally slain three days later.

1966: About 50,000 persons die from a drought-induced famine on the island of Lombok, east of Bali. The investigating team finds the bodies of 28,467 people.

1968: Police and anti-war demonstrators clash in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominates Hubert H Humphrey for president.

1981: John W Hinckley Jr pleads innocent to charges of attempting to kill US President Ronald Reagan. He is later acquitted by reason of insanity.

1986: Bolivian Government imposes nationwide state of siege in response to march to La Paz by about 7,000 miners opposed to closing of mines.

1988: Seventy people are killed when three Italian stunt planes collide during an air show at the US Air Base in Ramstein, West Germany, sending flaming debris into a crowd of spectators.

1993: Workers in Nigeria's key oil industry, air traffic controllers and others launch a strike in a bid to force out the military-backed Government.

1997: Rival factions clash inside Venezuela's notorious El Dorado prison, leaving 29 prisoners dead and 13 inmates seriously injured.

2004: Hicham El Guerrouj becomes the first man in 80 years to win the 1,500 and the 5,000 races at one Olympics, joining Finnish great Paavo Nurmi in the history books.

2007: A devout Muslim, Abdullah Gull, 56, wins Turkey's presidency after months of confrontation with the secular establishment, promising to be impartial and praising the idea that Islam and the State should be separate.

2008: Surrounded by an enormous, adoring crowd at Invesco Field in Denver, Barack Obama accepts the Democratic presidential nomination, promising what he called a clean break from the “broken politics in Washington and the failed policies of George W Bush”.

2009: A coroner rules Michael Jackson's death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anaesthetic propofol and another sedative, increasing the likelihood of criminal charges against the pop star's doctor.

2012: Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sweeps to the Republican presidential nomination at a storm-delayed national convention in Tampa, Florida. Hurricane Isaac spins into the southern Louisiana coast, sending floodwaters surging and unleashing fierce winds, as residents hunkered down behind boarded-up windows.

2016: Six scientists complete a yearlong Mars simulation in Hawaii, where they emerge after living in a dome in near isolation on a Mauna Loa mountain.

2017: Floodwaters reach the rooflines of single-storey homes as Hurricane Harvey pours rain on the Houston area for a fourth- consecutive day; thousands of people had been rescued from the flooding.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German poet and philosopher (1749-1832); Leo Tolstoy, Russian writer (1828-1910); Charles Boyer, French-born actor (1899-1978); Robertson Davies, Canadian novelist (1913-1995); Janet Frame, New Zealand author (1924-2004); Shania Twain, US country singer (1965- ); LeAnn Rimes, US country singer (1982 -); Jack Black, actor (1969- ); Beres Hammond, Jamaican reggae/lover's rock singer (1955- )

— AP/Jamaica Observer