This Day in History - August 31

1971: Cuba terminates the airlift that had brought 246,000 Cuban refugees from Havana to Florida since December 1965.

1290: Jews are exiled from England by proclamation of King Edward I.

1876: Turkey's Sultan Murad V is deposed on plea of insanity and is succeeded by Abdul Hamid II.

1886: In one of America's worst disasters, 110 people are killed when an earthquake rocks Charleston, South Carolina.

1888: Mary Ann Nicholls is found murdered in London's East End. She is the first victim of Jack the Ripper.

1957: Malaysia gains independence as Federation of Malaya.

1962: Trinidad and Tobago becomes an independent nation within British Commonwealth.

1977: Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith's party wins the election and gains all 50 white seats in Parliament. The vote gives Smith a mandate to negotiate with black leaders on greater political representation for the country's six million blacks.

1980: Polish labour leaders sign agreements with Communist Government establishing for first time in a Soviet-bloc nation the rights to strike and to establish free trade unions.

1991: Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan become the ninth and tenth Soviet republics to declare independence.

1994: Irish Republican Army declares an open-ended ceasefire in its 24-year campaign against British rule of Northern Ireland.

1998: North Korea launches a new, more powerful long-range ballistic missile that crosses over Japan's main island and crashes into the Pacific Ocean. The test draws strong protests from Japan and the United States.

2005: Panicked by rumours of a suicide bomber, thousands of Shiite pilgrims break into a stampede on a bridge in Baghdad during a religious procession, crushing one another or plunging into the Tigris river. Nearly 1,000 die, mostly women and children.

2006: Police in Norway recover the Edvard Munch masterpieces The Scream and Madonna, two years after masked gunmen grabbed the national art treasures in front of stunned visitors at an Oslo museum.

2007: The 25th Anniversary of “Elk Cloner”, regarded as the first virus to hit personal computers worldwide.

2008: Practitioners of the ancient Greek religion gather among the ruined temples at the Acropolis, praying to Athena to stop the removal of sculptures and pieces of the temples to museums. Participants claim it is the first such gathering since the religion was abolished late in the 4th century.

Theophile Gautier, French author (1811-1872); Maria Montessori, Italian doctor and educator (1870-1952); William Saroyan, US writer (1908-1981); Buddy Hackett, US actor/comedian (1924-2003); Richard Gere, US actor (1949- )

