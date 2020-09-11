This Day in History — September 11

Today is the 255th day of 2020. There are 111 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2001: Terrorists crashed two hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York City, bringing down the twin 110-storey towers, killing more than 2,700 people. Another hijacked jetliner slammed into the Pentagon in Washington, DC, killing at least 189 people. A fourth hijacked plane crashed in rural southern Pennsylvania, killing 44 people aboard.

OTHER EVENTS

1783: American statesman and philosopher Benjamin Franklin negotiated a peace settlement between United States, Great Britain and France, calling it the Treaty of Paris.

1814: An American fleet scored a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.

1830: Republic of Ecuador was established and granted a constitution by Colombia under which it is to be part of the Confederation of Colombia.

1857: The Mountain Meadows Massacre took place in present-day southern Utah as a 120-member Arkansas immigrant party was slaughtered by Mormon militiamen aided by Paiute Indians.

1914: Two Australian battalions landed near Rabaul and occupied the German colony on New Britain, off north-eastern New Guinea.

1922: British mandate in Palestine was proclaimed while Arabs declared day of mourning.

1936: Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the start-up of the dam's first hydroelectric generator.

1941: Ground breaking took place for the Pentagon. In a speech that drew accusations of anti-Semitism, Charles A Lindbergh told an America First rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that “the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt Administration” were pushing the United States toward war.

1944: US President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met in Canada at the second Quebec Conference.

1954: The Miss America pageant made its network TV debut on ABC; Miss California, Lee Meriwether, was crowned the winner.

1955: Thirteen US Air Force men were killed when a B-29 plane crashes in the Pacific between Japan and Formosa.

1967: The comedy-variety programme The Carol Burnett Show premiered on CBS.

1973: Chile's President Salvador Allende died in a US-supported military coup, and military officials said he committed suicide rather than surrender.

1974: Eastern Airlines Flight 212, a DC-9, crashed while attempting to land in Charlotte, North Carolina, killing 72 of the 82 people on board.

1985: Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds cracked career hit number 4,192 off Eric Show (rhymes with “how”) of the San Diego Padres, eclipsing the record held by Ty Cobb. (The Reds won the game, 2-0).

1990: US President George H W Bush addressed a national television audience to gain support for his deployment of US military forces to the Persian Gulf region to confront the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

1993: In front of human rights observers, a prominent supporter of exiled President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was dragged from a mass and assassinated outside a church in Haiti.

1997: Scots voted to create their own Parliament after 290 years of union with England.

1998: Independent counsel Kenneth Starr told the US Congress there are 11 grounds for impeachment of President Bill Clinton; Russian lawmakers approved Yevgeny Primakov as prime minister.

2003: Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Lindh died in a hospital after being stabbed repeatedly the previous day by an unidentified male attacker while shopping at a department store in Stockholm.

2007: A new Osama bin Laden videotape was released on the sixth anniversary of 9/11. In it the al-Qaeda leader's voice is heard commemorating one of the suicide hijackers and calling on young Muslims to follow his example by martyring themselves in attacks. China signed an agreement to prohibit the use of lead paint on toys exported to the United States.

2008: Spain's highest court rejected plans for a referendum in the Basque region on self-determination.

2011: A convoy carrying ousted Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi's son al-Saadi crossed into neighbouring Niger, a spokesman for Niger's Government said, one of the highest-profile former regime figures to flee.

2013: Syrian Opposition forces felt let down and more divided than ever because of President Barack Obama's decision to seek a diplomatic path to disarming Damascus of its chemical weapons.

2014: Key Arab allies promised to “do their share” to fight Islamic militants but NATO member Turkey refuses to join in.

2016: The US marked the 15th anniversary of 9/11 with the solemn roll call of the dead at ground zero.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

D H Lawrence, English author (1885-1930); O Henry (William Sydney Porter), US writer (1862-1910); Ferdinand Marcos, Philippine president (1917-1989); Tom Landry, US football coach (1924-2000); Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (1965- ); Singer Harry Connick Jr (1967- ); Taraji P Henson, actress (1970- ); Mr Black, rapper (1977- ); rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) (1977- ); rapper Ludacris (1977- )

